Asana to Hold Investor Day on October 3, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, today announced that it will hold an investor session beginning at 11:10am ET (8:10am PT) on Tuesday, October 3, as part of the Work Innovation Summit in New York City. Investors can register to attend the event in-person here.





The live webcast and replay of the investor session will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has 139K+ paying customers, and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Accenture, Roche, and T-Mobile rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, product launches, and employee onboarding. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

