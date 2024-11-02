Home Business Wire Asana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday,...
Business Wire

Asana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, December 5, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, December 5, after the close of the U.S. markets.


In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, is where work connects to goals. Over 150,000 customers like Amazon, Accenture, and Suzuki rely on Asana to manage and automate everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning to product launches. To learn more, visit asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Frances Ward

Asana Communications

Press@asana.com

Articoli correlati

Mindpeak and Sagis Diagnostics to launch Collaborative Study on AI-Enhanced Detection of Nail Mycosis

Business Wire Business Wire -
HAMBURG, Germany & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindpeak, GmbH, the leader in AI-powered pathological solutions, today announced the collaboration with Sagis DX...
Continua a leggere

Adtran and Sonic Fiber Internet partner to deliver 50G PON connectivity across California

Business Wire Business Wire -
News summary: 50G PON services will address soaring bandwidth demand from data-intensive applications, streaming and connected devices Sonic’s high-speed rollout will...
Continua a leggere

O.C. Tanner Unveils AI-Enabled Insight Tools to Improve Employee Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
Culture Intelligence helps organizations foster inclusivity, reduce bias, and boost employee engagement through meaningful recognition SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O.C. Tanner,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php