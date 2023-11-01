Asana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, December 5, after the close of the U.S. markets.





In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has 139K+ paying customers, and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Accenture, Roche, and T-Mobile rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, product launches, and employee onboarding. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

