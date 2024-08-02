Home Business Wire Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday,...
Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 3, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, September 3, after the close of the U.S. markets.


In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana, the #1 AI work management platform, is where work connects to goals. Over 150,000 customers like Amazon, Accenture, and Suzuki rely on Asana to manage and automate everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning to product launches. To learn more, visit asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Frances Ward

Asana Corporate Communications

Press@asana.com

