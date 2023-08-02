<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday,...
Business Wire

Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, September 5, after the close of the U.S. markets.


In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Stephanie Hess

Asana Communications

Press@asana.com

Articoli correlati

Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY24 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Q1 Net Bookings, up 21% year-over-year, driven by EA SPORTS FIFA Momentum and Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorREDWOOD CITY,...
Continua a leggere

Allurion Debuts as a Publicly Traded Company on the NYSE

Business Wire Business Wire -
Allurion to commence trading on August 2, 2023 on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol “ALUR” Business combination...
Continua a leggere

Olo Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second Quarter Revenue up 21% Year-over-Year Driven by Continued ARPU ExpansionNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) (“Olo” or the “Company”),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php