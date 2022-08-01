Home Business Wire Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday,...
Business Wire

Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, September 7, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 126,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Stephanie Hess

Asana Corporate Communications

Press@asana.com

