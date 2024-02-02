Home Business Wire Asana to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on...
Business Wire

Asana to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Monday, March 11, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on Monday, March 11, after the close of the U.S. markets.


In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Asana has over 147,000 customers and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Customers like Amazon, Roche, and T-Mobile, rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, to product launches. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Alexandra Tadeu

Asana Communications

Press@asana.com

Articoli correlati

Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 15, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial...
Continua a leggere

Sidus Space Announces Closing of Public Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today...
Continua a leggere

Yelp Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php