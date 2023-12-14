Asana Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management

Asana Acknowledged as Furthest in Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management. In the Magic Quadrant™, Gartner® positioned Asana as furthest in Completeness of Vision.*





“ Today’s enterprise leaders need tools that connect the work being done across individuals, teams, and departments to broader company goals in order to drive outcomes and revenue,” said Anne Raimondi, Asana’s Chief Operating Officer. “ Companies globally are moving away from legacy tools and embracing AI-powered collaborative work management to transform the way they work. As a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management, we are honored to be recognized for our completeness of vision and ability to execute.”

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Gartner defines the collaborative work management market as products that provide task-driven workspaces to enable end users to plan, coordinate, and automate their work.

What customers have to say about using Asana:

We started with Asana as a project management tool but now we truly use it as a work management tool. As an Enterprise customer we appreciate data hosting in Europe, the fast support, the great customer success manager and overall support that we’ve received from various roles within this company.



VP Digital Innovation, Project and Portfolio Management

We implemented Asana to track, manage and optimize our business initiatives to work more organized and be able to define clear actions and owners to our daily tasks and to improve accountability in order to improve our business results.



Growth Lead, Media Industry

Our experience with Asana has been fantastic! The ease of use of the software has led to greater user adoption in our organization. The training provided by Asana gave us a great jumpstart and the ability to add users has been seamless. Being a member of the Ambassador program has provided a valuable community experience and an opportunity to evaluate new features and provide feedback regarding future development. New features and functionality are regularly provided and customers have the opportunity to vote on what comes next.



VP Strategy and Planning, Banking Industry

You might find that Asana meets or exceeds your business needs, if you give it a try. The entire Asana organization has been great to work with! They are dedicated to customer success and provide quick support. The implementation of the tool was smooth and my team was able to quickly adopt the project management processes thanks to comprehensive onboarding. Overall, we are having a great experience using Asana!



Associate Product Marketing Management, Marketing

Asana was designed to help organizations around the world work smarter by helping leaders drive clarity and accountability, maximize impact, and scale with confidence. To learn more about Asana, visit https://asana.com/go/demo.

*Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management,” Nikos Drakos, Joe Mariano, Lacy Lei, 11 December 2023.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Asana



Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Asana has over 147,000 customers and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Customers like Amazon, Roche, and T-Mobile, rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, to product launches. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Contacts

Marianne Ridgeway



Asana Corporate Communications



press@asana.com