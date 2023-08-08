Asana Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer, Ed McDonnell

Global leader with deep roots in enterprise software to oversee the company’s revenue organization

“ We are thrilled to welcome Ed to our leadership team at Asana,” said Anne Raimondi, COO and Head of Business at Asana. “ Ed has an incredible track record and reputation within the software industry. He has built and scaled high-caliber Enterprise businesses through his deep relationships with customers and commitment to talent development. I am excited to introduce Ed to our world-class customers and know he will be an excellent addition to our global mission, redefining work for organizations around the world.”

Mr. McDonnell brings deep Enterprise software expertise to Asana. He joins the company from Salesforce, where he was an early leader within Marketing Cloud and most recently held the role of Executive Vice President of Sales with responsibility for two of the fastest-growing Clouds, Marketing and Commerce, and two emerging industry verticals, Retail and Consumer Goods – empowering renowned brands with the full Customer 360 portfolio. McDonnell also previously served in senior leadership roles at Eloqua (acquired by Oracle), McGraw Financial, Pivot (acquired by CME Group), and Thomson Reuters.

“ I am incredibly excited about Asana’s mission to empower the world’s teams to work together effortlessly,” said Ed McDonnell. “ Work management is becoming a strategic component to the way organizations collaborate and operate. The revenue organization has a major role in serving Asana’s current and future buyers where they need us most, whether that is leveraging the emerging benefits of AI in our latest product updates or by sharing best practices with some of the largest enterprises in the world. Asana is at the forefront of this new era of work and I’m looking forward to helping the team move fast to deliver the very best experiences for our customers.”

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

