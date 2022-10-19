Aryeo Raises $3.5M to Expand Nation’s Largest Real Estate Photography Software Platform

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aryeo, the operating system for real estate photographers, has announced $3.5M in fresh capital led by 645 Ventures, with participation from Hyperplane VC. To date, Aryeo has raised more than $7M in funding and is the leading platform for real estate photography and media businesses.

“Real estate photographers and media companies are an overlooked and integral part of the real estate process,” says Branick Weix, CEO and former real estate photographer. “Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, and Homes.com have begun differentiating themselves with unique and exclusive content (pictures, videos, floor plans, and 3D tours). Photographers are the key enablers of this shift. We are building the best-in-class software to help them achieve this and grow their businesses for years to come.”

Aryeo offers a vertical SaaS product that helps photographers do everything from online scheduling and payment processing to file delivery and management. Its advanced scheduling system will even account for drive time and traffic between appointments, taking a once time intensive logistics problem and turning it into a fully automated online booking process.

“Aryeo has helped our business expand from one location to dozens of markets spanning the country,” said Alex Aaron, owner of Archi-Pix Photography and long-time customer. “Their automation and software helps us service thousands of agents and deliver a superior client experience.”

This round also welcomes real estate veteran Ben Rubenstein to Aryeo’s board.

“Aryeo’s software and solution for real estate photographers is by far the best in the market. Photographers are at the center of content creation that is viewed by hundreds of millions of consumers,” said Ben Rubenstein, former CEO of Opcity and former CRO of Realtor.com. “By delivering cutting edge tools and technology, Aryeo provides a key service to power high-quality listing content and support the real estate photographer community.”

Managing partner of 645 Ventures Nnamdi Okike is also joining the board and brings with him a decade plus of experience investing in vertical SaaS, including notable companies like Squire, LeagueApps, and RentSpree.

“The real estate category is one of the largest within photography, but surprisingly there has never been an all-in-one platform to enable real estate photographers to manage their content and scale their businesses,” said Nnamdi Okike, co-founder and Managing Partner of 645 Ventures. “Aryeo has built this platform, and it’s a game-changer for their customers. We’re excited to partner with Branick, Matt and Brendan to help them serve this growing market.”

The new funding will be directed towards Aryeo’s growing sales team, who last month announced the hiring of industry-veteran Butch Hodson as its Head of Sales. Hodson joins Aryeo from real estate tech company OJO Labs, where he was Head of Sales Performance and helped build OJO Labs’ sales force from the ground up.

“I have never seen a product so loved by its customers. What Aryeo is doing is truly ground-breaking and I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Hodson. “We’re proud to help enable thousands of photography and media businesses to operate and, in turn, help them provide unique and valuable content for hundreds of thousands of real estate listings.”

About Aryeo



Aryeo is the leading software platform for real estate photographers and media companies. Aryeo’s vertical SaaS product helps photographers do everything from online scheduling and payment processing to file delivery and management. The company powers thousands of photography businesses, who in turn provide the content for hundreds of thousands of real estate listings.

About 645 Ventures



645 Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with exceptional founders who are building iconic companies. They invest at the Seed and Series A stages and leverage their Voyager software platform to enable their Success team and Connected Network to help founders scale to the growth stage. Select companies that have reached the growth stage include Iterable, Goldbelly, Resident, Eden Health, FiscalNote, and Squire. 645 Ventures has $200m+ in AUM across 3 funds and is growing fast with backing from leading institutional investors, including university endowments, funds of funds, and pension funds. You can learn more at www.645ventures.com.

Contacts

info@aryeo.com

1 (800) 273-5188