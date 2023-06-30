ARx Patient Solutions Notice of Data Privacy Incident

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARx Patient Solutions, in cooperation with its affiliate pharmacy, ARx Patient Solutions Pharmacy, is providing notice of a data privacy event that affected certain personal information. Data privacy and security is a priority for ARx Patient Solutions, and we take this event seriously.

What happened? It was determined that in March 2022, an employee email account was compromised and accessed by an unauthorized third party. On discovery of the incident, ARx Patient Solutions disabled the account, contained the disruption, engaged an industry-leading cybersecurity firm to complete an investigation, and accelerated implementation of our key initiatives to strengthen our systems and security protocols. Based on findings from the investigation, ARx Patient Solutions has determined that personal information was contained in files potentially accessed by the unauthorized third party. Additionally, investigation findings indicate that there is no evidence of misuse of the information.

What information was involved? Based on a thorough investigation of the data, it was determined that information impacted and potentially accessed by the incident differed by individual and included names, dates of birth, medical information, and health insurance information, and in some limited cases, Social Security numbers.

What are we doing? ARx Patient Solutions is notifying those individuals whose information may have been impacted. As an added safeguard, ARx Patient Solutions is providing complimentary identity theft protection and credit monitoring services.

What can you do? For individuals seeking more information or who have questions, contact the dedicated toll-free helpline at (866) 547-2299, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT.

We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause. ARx Patient Solutions strengthened our systems and security protocols for our employees, patients and customers by implementing extended detection and response (XDR) and threat monitoring systems, proactive vulnerability management programs, active systems scanning, policy additions, and significant investments in the Security Operations department.

