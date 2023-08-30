Aruliden, A Material Company, Recognized by Industrial Designers Society of America (ISDA) for Three Different Product Designs with Verizon

– Design work honored with two awards and one finalist recognition in the Consumer Technology category –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aruliden, the design studio within Material, a global strategy and customer experience transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce it has received two awards and one finalist recognition from the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) for product design with Verizon in the Consumer Technology category.





For IDSA’s 43rd annual International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), Material’s design studio was honored with a silver award for its work on the Verizon Connectivity Suite, a bronze award for Verizon’s GizmoWatch 3, and named a finalist for the Verizon 5G Receiver.

The 2023 IDEA awards were announced on August 23 in New York City at a gala ceremony held during IDSA’s annual International Design Conference.

“We’re proud of the craft, skill and level of ambition our team brings to each and every design opportunity with Verizon,” said Liesje Hodgson, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation for Material. “It’s an honor to see our collaborative effort to create innovative, customer-centric products and experiences recognized by the design community with distinctions such as the IDEA awards.”

“At Material, we understand the integral role design plays in the larger customer experience,” added Bill Kanarick, CEO of Material. “To see the exceptional work our design studio has developed for Verizon honored yet again by the design community with the IDEA awards is a true testament to the synergy of this collaborative partnership.”

The IDEA awards program recognizes exceptional achievement in industrial design across 20 categories with winners selected from more than 2,000 entries assessed on criteria including benefit to brand, user and society, aesthetics, and design innovation.

Earlier this year, Aruliden and Verizon were awarded five separate Red Dot Awards for Innovative Design. The same three products received awards, in addition to the Verizon Stream TV Soundbar with Bang & Olufsen Audio, and the Verizon GizmoWatch Disney Edition.

About the IDEA Awards

Established in 1980, the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) are presented annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). The competition is open to professional designers, including corporate in-house teams, brands, studios, independent consultants and entrepreneurs, as well as students. Learn more at www.idsa.org/awards-recognitions/idea/.

About Material

Material is a global strategy partner that combines deep human insights with modern technology – a proprietary science + systems approach that speeds engagement and growth for the world’s most recognizable brands and innovative companies. We design + build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at www.materialplus.io.

Contacts

Casey Colesworthy, Material



casey.colesworthy@materialplus.io

208.720.0862