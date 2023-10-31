Arturo Launches Claims Module, Cutting Hours of Manual Work Per Claim

The new module gives deep insight into near-real time damage assessments and potential financial impact from a single view

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arturo, the property intelligence company that delivers portfolio-wide underwriting, risk and claims insights, today announced the launch of its new claims module. The AI-powered module helps carriers strategize on claims prioritization, proactively reach out to customers, evaluate damage from natural disasters and understand the potential financial impact across their entire book — all of which eliminates traditionally time-intensive, manual work.









“The claims process is notoriously tedious and time-consuming, often requiring hours of manual cross-referencing across multiple spreadsheets,” said Marty Smuin, CEO at Arturo. “These technological silos inhibit even the most seasoned claims professionals from understanding the risk and potential financial impact of active claims across their book. These inefficiencies underscore the need for integration, as they ultimately affect the policyholders who simply want transparency and a speedy resolution.”

Arturo’s claims module provides a comprehensive understanding of the material impact of claims events on a portfolio. By synthesizing property intelligence in an intuitive user interface, Arturo enables carriers to analyze claims data at a glance, so they can make more informed decisions about their claims response and provide support where it’s needed most. The customizable display options allow users to view claims data by date range, claim type and financial impact. In addition, color-coded map markers help customers quickly identify high-impact claims, so they can prioritize their attention accordingly. The tool also facilitates real-time third-party data integration, enabling near-real time damage assessments from floods and wildfires.

When combined with Arturo’s proprietary modeled property insights regarding the resting risk of a property, insurers are able to prioritize their time both based on the inherent vulnerability of a property and the urgency of the claim. They can also identify patterns that are emerging, like an area with a high volume of claims after a disaster, and use that information to proactively check in with policyholders on the fly.

Arturo is the leading portfolio intelligence provider across the entire insurance lifecycle. Arturo’s holistic approach allows the insurtech company to partner with insurers through every step of the process, helping them to significantly reduce costs, better respond to policyholders and predict impact across portfolios.

To see the platform in action, visit the team at booth #2530 at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 2, 2023.

About Arturo

Arturo’s AI-based platform helps insurers securely underwrite risks, efficiently allocate resources, and lower claims cost across their book of business, allowing them to focus on what matters most: the customer, and our shared commitment to protecting our world. See more about what Arturo can do at www.arturo.ai.

Contacts

press@arturo.ai