Home Business Wire Arturo Launches Claims Module, Cutting Hours of Manual Work Per Claim
Business Wire

Arturo Launches Claims Module, Cutting Hours of Manual Work Per Claim

di Business Wire

The new module gives deep insight into near-real time damage assessments and potential financial impact from a single view

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arturo, the property intelligence company that delivers portfolio-wide underwriting, risk and claims insights, today announced the launch of its new claims module. The AI-powered module helps carriers strategize on claims prioritization, proactively reach out to customers, evaluate damage from natural disasters and understand the potential financial impact across their entire book — all of which eliminates traditionally time-intensive, manual work.




“The claims process is notoriously tedious and time-consuming, often requiring hours of manual cross-referencing across multiple spreadsheets,” said Marty Smuin, CEO at Arturo. “These technological silos inhibit even the most seasoned claims professionals from understanding the risk and potential financial impact of active claims across their book. These inefficiencies underscore the need for integration, as they ultimately affect the policyholders who simply want transparency and a speedy resolution.”

Arturo’s claims module provides a comprehensive understanding of the material impact of claims events on a portfolio. By synthesizing property intelligence in an intuitive user interface, Arturo enables carriers to analyze claims data at a glance, so they can make more informed decisions about their claims response and provide support where it’s needed most. The customizable display options allow users to view claims data by date range, claim type and financial impact. In addition, color-coded map markers help customers quickly identify high-impact claims, so they can prioritize their attention accordingly. The tool also facilitates real-time third-party data integration, enabling near-real time damage assessments from floods and wildfires.

When combined with Arturo’s proprietary modeled property insights regarding the resting risk of a property, insurers are able to prioritize their time both based on the inherent vulnerability of a property and the urgency of the claim. They can also identify patterns that are emerging, like an area with a high volume of claims after a disaster, and use that information to proactively check in with policyholders on the fly.

Arturo is the leading portfolio intelligence provider across the entire insurance lifecycle. Arturo’s holistic approach allows the insurtech company to partner with insurers through every step of the process, helping them to significantly reduce costs, better respond to policyholders and predict impact across portfolios.

To see the platform in action, visit the team at booth #2530 at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 2, 2023.

About Arturo

Arturo’s AI-based platform helps insurers securely underwrite risks, efficiently allocate resources, and lower claims cost across their book of business, allowing them to focus on what matters most: the customer, and our shared commitment to protecting our world. See more about what Arturo can do at www.arturo.ai.

Contacts

press@arturo.ai

Articoli correlati

Sirion Ranks Highest in All Five Use Cases in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CLM--Sirion, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been ranked the highest...
Continua a leggere

Foundation Medicine Named Overall Winner in IDC’s Best in Future of Trust North America Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
The overall winner is dedicated to transformation in cancer careNEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestofFutureofTrust--International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced Foundation Medicine...
Continua a leggere

4AIR Launches New Online Tool, PolicyWatch, to Track Legislation Affecting Business Aviation

Business Wire Business Wire -
First-ever initiative keeps business aviation informed of pending legislation and its potential impacts on the industry Tracker will identify key...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php