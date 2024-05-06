Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. Launches RIA GPT, the First Generative-AI Platform Specifically for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs)

RIA GPT Provides Advisors with AI Efficiencies while Addressing Governance, Risk, Compliance and Cybersecurity

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. (AI Risk, Inc.), the leader in AI Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Cybersecurity (AI GRCC) software, announced today the launch of RIA GPT, a new software platform providing safe, secure, generative-AI for registered investment advisors (RIAs). The platform, the first of its kind, complies with all SEC confidentiality, recordkeeping, and cybersecurity rules for RIAs.





“RIA GPT is a tool that changes the game for financial advisors when it comes to utilizing AI in productive, secure and compliant ways across their tech and data stack,“ says Alec Crawford, founder and CEO of AI Risk, Inc. “Embracing AI to improve both efficiency and outcomes is top-of-mind for the modern advisor, and RIA GPT allows them to do so effectively and safely. With both the Predictive Analytics and Investment Manager Security Cybersecurity Rules working their way through Congress, financial advisors can rest assured that with RIA GPT they will increase productivity on an ongoing basis while being compliant with government regulations and safe from cyber threats.”

RIA GPT features “AI agents” that save advisors and their firms both time and money. AI Agents are essentially AI tools that provide specialized services within the AI Risk (AIR) platform suite. Examples of AI Agents include “personal assistant,” “business strategist,” “legal disclaimer writer,” “sales consultant,” “marketing strategist,” and “programming assistant.” The Enterprise version of the software can also integrate with Outlook, leading CRM systems, and a given RIA’s proprietary data and documents, such as client portfolios. This creates a seamless and robust generative AI solution that improves productivity and client outcomes, while also managing regulatory and security concerns.

“At AI Risk, we are breaking ground in a brand-new category of software (GRCC) by providing advisors and other financial institutions with the first bespoke and comprehensive AI governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity platform,” added Crawford. “We offer solutions for businesses of all sizes from our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product for individual advisors and small businesses all the way up to our on-premises, enterprise, customizable software platform for the largest companies in the world.”

About Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. (AI Risk) is the leader in AI Governance Risk Compliance Cybersecurity (AI GRCC) software, offering the first comprehensive advanced platform for generative-AI safety, security, and compliance. Founded in 2023 by Alec Crawford and Frank Fitzgerald, AI Risk’s team has decades of experience in artificial intelligence, financial services, risk management, and compliance. The company focuses on rapid (one hour) private cloud deployment and strict data confidentiality, enabling secure and regulatory-compliant use of AI and generative-AI technologies for organizations across the globe. For more information, please visit aicrisk.com.

