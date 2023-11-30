Artificial Intelligence-Powered Drug Diversion Surveillance Now Part of Wolters Kluwer’s Sentri7 Suite

Sentri7 Drug Diversion proactively monitors for diversion risk from purchase to patient

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Health Facility Diversion Association estimates that more than 37,000 diversion incidents occur in U.S. healthcare facilities each year. Yet despite the fact that nearly all healthcare leaders agree drug diversion occurs, 79% believe that most cases go undetected (2023 State of Drug Diversion Survey). To better equip healthcare facilities to address this growing threat to patient and staff safety, Wolters Kluwer Health is expanding its Sentri7® clinical surveillance suite to include the Sentri7 Drug Diversion solution, formerly Flowlytics® from Invistics.1





Healthcare leaders are looking for AI solutions to tackle drug diversion

Despite an increasing number of solutions available on the market to address drug diversion, healthcare executives’ confidence remains low. The 2023 State of Drug Diversion Survey found only 40% of executives are very confident in the efficacy of their drug diversion detection programs. Among executives who use artificial intelligence-based tools however, confidence dramatically increased, and adoption of these platforms nearly doubled from 2019 to 2023.

Powered by AI and machine learning, the Sentri7 Drug Diversion solution aims to address these gaps in confidence with a proven track record of proactive drug diversion surveillance that minimizes the burden on hospital staff.

“Drug diversion has always been a problem that feels a few steps ahead. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack, requiring numerous manual and time-consuming reports from my team,” said Tammy Burns, Director of Pharmacy Services at Mary Lanning Healthcare. “Using the Sentri7 Drug Diversion solution, my team is in a better position to be proactive in our drug diversion surveillance, ultimately supporting heightened safety across our organization. It’s reassuring to know we’ll receive the same high level of support and guidance with this solution as we do with the rest of the Sentri7 Suite.”

Expanding the trusted Sentri7 umbrella to embrace new, connected solutions

Sentri7’s clinical surveillance suite includes solutions that improve sepsis detection and management; optimize medication use, opioid management, and antimicrobial stewardship; and streamline infection prevention. The new drug diversion solution expands the portfolio to help hospitals and health systems address another significant burden, estimated to cost U.S. healthcare systems over $72 billion per year, impacting patient care and damaging clinician health.

“Our team of clinicians, pharmacists, and data scientists is committed to improving the performance of healthcare organizations. For the past decade, Sentri7 Clinical Surveillance and Simplifi+ Pharmacy Compliance have been core to this mission, and we will continue to enhance our solution offerings to tackle significant challenges in healthcare. Now, we’re excited to bring a sophisticated diversion detection solution into the Sentri7 suite, saving busy diversion detection teams’ time and ensuring patient and staff safety,” said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager of Clinical Surveillance, Compliance & Data Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, Health.

