Artificial Intelligence and Resilience Take Center Stage at MetricStream’s London GRC Summit November 6th and 7th

MetricStream, the global leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced the 12th Annual London GRC Summit, "Experience the Power of AI and Resilience" will be held on November 6th and 7th in London. The two-day event will bring together more than 250 GRC leaders and industry experts to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and the critical importance of resilience in today's interconnected world.





This year’s Summit will feature over 40 sessions that explore the risks and opportunities of AI for GRC as well as GRC for AI, operational resilience, enterprise risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance, internal audit and third-party risk, along with IT and cyber risk and compliance.

“Today, AI in risk, compliance, and audit proactively empowers organizations to identify and respond to emerging risks, while resilience ensures they can adapt and recover swiftly. Together, they form the backbone of a robust, forward-looking GRC strategy,” said Gaurav Kapoor, CEO and Co-Founder, MetricStream. “The GRC Summit provides a unique opportunity for risk, audit, compliance, and cyber leaders to explore the latest strategies and innovations to strengthen their GRC programs, while connecting with their peers and experts across the industry.”

The London GRC Summit will feature keynote addresses from renowned industry leaders, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with GRC professionals from around the world. Confirmed speakers include:

Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst and Pundit, GRC 20/20 Research, LLC

Robert Taylor, Head of Enterprise and Non-Financial Risk, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Dorothea Liebl, Head of Internal Control Governance, Siemens Energy

Suman Sourav, Head of GRC, Lazada (Alibaba Group)

Rita Gnutti, Executive Director, Intesa Sanpaolo

Somkant Mishra, Senior GRC Manager, CRH

Claudia Iacobucci, Head of Assurance, Risk and Controls, ABB

Sahil Bhardwaj, Group Head of Internal Audit and Risk, British Standards Institution (BSI)

Elena Pykhova, Director and Founder, The Op Risk Company Ltd

More than 250 attendees are also expected across industries. The Summit will feature the 2024 GRC Journey Awards, celebrating individuals, customers, and partners who are at the forefront of guiding their organization’s GRC Journey, advocating for GRC programs, and attaining exceptional business outcomes through GRC practices. Previous winners include Almarai, Siemens Energy, Volvo Car Corporation, Petronas, Nordea, CBRE, and many others.

