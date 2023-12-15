Artificial Intelligence and Commerce Collide at The RETHINK Retail Gala January 15th, 2024 in NYC

Executives across all retail verticals will see and hear the very latest on AI from the world’s foremost experts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prepare to witness the intersection of style and innovation as The RETHINK Retail Gala takes center stage on January 15th, 2024, at a secret venue in New York City. This exclusive event, tailored for retailers, brands and industry trailblazers, promises an immersive experience where Commerce and Artificial Intelligence (AI) seamlessly merge to shatter the boundaries of conventional thinking.





“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the upcoming AI in Retail Conference and the RETHINK Retail Gala. These events are a chance for us, as retailers, to dive headfirst into the future of our industry. We’re better together!” said Andrew Laudato, EVP and COO of The Vitamin Shoppe

Presented by RETHINK Retail and Cognizant, and sponsored by Microsoft, the RETHINK Retail Gala is not just an event; it’s a journey into a realm where human creativity harmonizes with the computational brilliance of AI.

“Attendees will be treated to a spectacle where avant-garde concepts are brought to life through a collaboration of global artists and designers, supported by advanced algorithms. Guests will be captivated by products that defy norms, featuring AI-generated design, mind-bending patterns, and adaptive functionality that transforms the very essence of fashion,” declared Paul Lewis and Julia Hare, Co-founders of RETHINK Retail.

“With an expected attendance of hundreds of industry players, the RETHINK Retail Gala will bring together a constellation of fashion and retail visionaries, tech innovators and AI experts at the forefront of their respective fields. The event includes Microsoft’s selection of the hottest 12 startups poised to disrupt retail in 2024,” said ShiSh Shridhar who leads the Global Retail Startup program for Microsoft.

Esteemed leaders from leading retailers and brands such as Adidas, Estee Lauder, Coach, Intermix, Juicy Couture, Karl Lagerfield Paris, Kate Spade, Luxottica, Saks OFF 5TH, The North Face, Marks & Spencer, Ralph Lauren, Sephora, Skechers, Steve Madden, Target, The Vitamin Shoppe, URBN, Walmart and many more will gain exclusive insight into the technology propelling all retail categories into uncharted territories.

This exclusive event provides attendees with an unforgettable experience by pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of fashion. Retailers and other influencers should not miss the opportunity to be a part of this historic event. Secure your ticket to The RETHINK Retail Gala and witness the dawn of a new era in retail.

Sponsors in attendance include Adlucent, Amperity, AWS, Capgemini, Cognizant, Diebold Nixdorf, DXC, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pathr.ai, PwC, Sitecore, SONY.

Contacts

Gabriella Bock



Editorial Director at RETHINK Retail



gabriella@rethink.industries