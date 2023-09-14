Arteria AI Announced As A “2023 Finovate Awards” Winner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Arteria AI, an award-winning global leader in enterprise documentation infrastructure, has been recognized as a 2023 Finovate Awards Winner in the category recognizing fintechs and/or enterprise technology companies that excel in providing core infrastructure solutions that allow banks and FIs to seamlessly manage their day-to-day operations and enable them to engage with new tech services and establish new products and processes.





Recently included in the CB Insights AI 100 rankings as well, Arteria AI is a recognized industry leader in the modernization of digital documentation. Through its technology platform, the company helps financial institutions drive speed, intelligence and efficiency in critical processes and fill the gap between documentation and automated processes, enabling them to drive true, straight-through-processing within their core business processes.

“We know that many bankers are struggling with core processes that are strategically important to their business and that documentation is at the center of these processes,” said Shelby Austin, Co-founder and CEO of Arteria AI. “This award validates our commitment to helping financial institutions solve this problem in a meaningful way through the modernization of their documentation infrastructure, and we want to thank the team at Finovate for this important recognition of the work that we do to support our clients.”

About Arteria AI

Powered by data, Arteria AI is trusted by the world’s largest banks to transform critical document processes at enterprise scale – working smarter and faster to maximize revenue and save time and cost. Arteria AI’s documentation solution removes the need for legacy manual processes by structuring data at the onset of the documentation lifecycle. The platform then surfaces data and insights through intelligent workflow tools to speed up decision-making processes for all stakeholders with a highly intuitive front-end.

Built by subject matter experts, data scientists and technologists, and recently included in the CB Insights AI 100 rankings, Arteria AI’s solution unleashes the power of data to help global, regulated financial institutions solve client document complexity at scale. Adopting an innovative data-first approach, our AI-powered enterprise-ready solution takes the friction out of the paper trail.

Contacts

Derek Howard



For Arteria AI



derek@williammills.com

678-781-7215