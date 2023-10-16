ArteraAI Validates its Prognostic Model in Advanced Prostate Cancer

The model was successfully validated in Phase 3 STAMPEDE trials with stronger prognostic associations than individual clinical variables

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, announces new data that will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology’s (ESMO) Congress Oct. 20-24.





These data demonstrate successful validation of ArteraAI’s prognostic model in advanced prostate cancer with stronger prognostic associations than individual clinical variables. Moreover, the model was also able to identify pathologic features from the biopsy slide images that were strongly associated with poor prognosis in prostate biopsies from high-risk localized (M0) and metastatic (M1) prostate cancer. The validation was conducted using final data from a number of STAMPEDE trials (NCT00268476). The STAMPEDE (Systemic Therapy in Advancing or Metastatic Prostate Cancer: Evaluation of Drug Efficacy) trial is one of the largest and most comprehensive clinical trials aiming to evaluate new treatment approaches for people affected by high-risk prostate cancer.

“The successful validation of this model marks an exciting moment in prostate cancer treatment for patients and clinicians,” said Dr. Charles Parker, Clinical Research Training Fellow at the UCL Cancer Institute (supported by a Jean Shanks Foundation/Pathological Society Clinical PhD Fellowship), lead author of the study and presenter at ESMO. “Effective prognostication for advanced prostate cancer patients is essential; it not only empowers clinicians to make informed treatment decisions, but also enables patients to actively engage in shared decision-making for their care. I am honored to be presenting this work at ESMO and to demonstrate the potential of tools like ArteraAI’s MMAI prognostic model to clinicians from across the globe.”

“I am thrilled to be able to bring the same opportunities that ArteraAI has given to the treatment of localized prostate cancer to this new group of patients and their clinicians,” said Dr. Gerhardt Attard, John Black Charitable Foundation Endowed Chair in Urological Cancer Research at University College London, and corresponding author of the study. “This tool now allows for more informed conversations around the need for intensification and/or combinations for patients who have few tools to help guide their therapy. For example, some cancer therapy options can have negative side effects that can impact a man’s overall quality of life; with this model, patients and clinicians can better determine the duration of these treatments as well as the intensity. Moreover, tools such as the MMAI can improve how we select patients for the next generation of clinical trials, identifying at diagnosis those patients who need to explore novel treatment options.”

In this study, an MMAI prognostic model that was developed using digitized whole scan images from new prostate biopsies along with other clinical data such as Gleason scores, tumor stage, and PSA levels was used to determine long-term, clinically relevant outcomes, as defined in STAMPEDE. Statistical analyses were performed to evaluate the association between ArteraAI prognostic risk and outcomes such as prostate cancer-specific mortality, overall survival, progression-free survival, and failure-free survival.

Movember, the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale with a significant focus on prostate cancer, and Prostate Cancer UK, the UK’s largest men’s health charity, came together to fund this study, which is part of the larger STRATOSPHere program. STRATOSPHere is an initiative to accelerate the progress of precision medicine by using data from tumor and blood samples of men participating in STAMPEDE to identify biomarker-treatment pairings to personalize therapy. In recognition of the importance of advancing ArteraAI’s precision medicine tests for prostate cancer of all stages, these expert funders and the world-leading clinical academic research team delivering STRATOSPHere joined forces to further advance this research.

“Tailoring treatment strategies to a man’s specific cancer at the point of diagnosis could be a game-changer. It offers the best chance of a longer, healthier life, reduces unnecessary side effects, and potentially saves resources,” said Dr. Matthew Hobbs, Director of Research at Prostate Cancer UK. “This has been a core aim in our research strategy for several years and I’m delighted to see our partnership with Movember and ArteraAI pave the way for a new era, bringing us closer to personalized treatments as the standard for all men.”

All data presented continues to build on ArteraAI’s research, which originally showcased the performance of its MMAI prognostic model in localized prostate cancer, and is now demonstrating its applicability to patients with advanced prostate cancer.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. ArteraAI offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both predictive and prognostic results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

ArteraAI’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker test leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and learns from a patient’s clinical data. The AI combines this information to predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and determine their prognosis.

ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first test that can both predict therapy benefit and prognosticate long-term outcomes in localized prostate cancer. The test is clinically available through our CLIA-certified laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida and can be ordered online at Artera.ai.

About Prostate Cancer UK

Prostate Cancer UK is the largest men’s health charity in the UK, dedicated to creating a world where no man succumbs to prostate cancer. Our mission revolves around empowering men to navigate the challenges of prostate cancer. We provide valuable support and information to help men comprehend their risk, make informed treatment decisions, and enhance their quality of life. Prostate Cancer UK supports cutting-edge research that is revolutionizing how men are diagnosed and treated. The ultimate goal is to provide men with precise and personalized care, ensuring they receive the right treatments at the right time for the best possible chance of leading fulfilling lives and spending more time with their loved ones.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. On average, over 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually in the UK, equating to 143 new diagnoses every day. 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Early detection is critical for successful treatment, but early-stage prostate cancer often presents no symptoms. Thus, understanding one’s risk is of paramount importance.

