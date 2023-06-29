ArteraAI Announces First-Ever AI-Derived Biomarker for Predicting Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Benefit in Prostate Cancer

Data published in the NEJM Evidence shows promise for personalized use of short-term ADT in men with predominantly intermediate-risk prostate cancer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence-based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, announced today the publication of data in the NEJM Evidence, validating the first-ever predictive AI biomarker of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) benefit in prostate cancer.





The study used novel deep learning methodology and histopathology image data from more than 5,000 patients across five Phase 3 randomized trials, with long-term follow-up. Patients in these trials were enrolled from over 100 centers across the US and Canada. The predictive AI biomarker was developed using datasets comprising about 20% African American patients. In past U.S.-based clinical trials, African American men have made up only 10.8% of prostate cancer trial participants.

“This is truly a milestone in the treatment for prostate cancer,” said Dr. Daniel Spratt, MD, chairman and professor of radiation oncology at University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), and one of the corresponding authors on the study. “With the first-ever predictive biomarker of ADT benefit in prostate cancer, created with AI, we are able to further realize the ability to create a personalized approach for the treatment of cancer.”

In patients with localized prostate cancer, ADT can be added to radiotherapy if improved patient outcomes are anticipated. However, ADT is also known to have negative side effects ranging from loss of sexual function to potentially detrimental effects on cardiac and brain health. Some studies suggest many men do not need ADT as part of their treatment plan, and that radiotherapy alone is effective. If given the opportunity to leverage the biomarker, most intermediate-risk patients could potentially avoid the morbidity and financial burden associated with ADT.

“Keeping patients from undergoing a treatment that would not provide therapeutic benefit, especially one that could do more harm than good, is everything to a clinician,” said Felix Feng, MD, Scientific Advisor to ArteraAI, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Urology, and Medicine at the University of California San Francisco, and corresponding author of the study. “The validation of this biomarker by this highly credible and trusted publication is a milestone. We celebrate this achievement while also looking ahead to how we can build upon this evidence to continue transforming care for men diagnosed with localized prostate cancer.”

For more information on ArteraAI, visit Artera.ai.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. ArteraAI offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both predictive and prognostic results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

ArteraAI’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker test leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and learns from a patient’s clinical data. The AI combines this information to predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and determine their prognosis and has been validated in many Phase 3 randomized trials.

ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first test that can both predict therapy benefit and prognosticate long-term outcomes in localized prostate cancer. The test is clinically available through our CLIA-certified laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida and can be ordered online at Artera.ai.

