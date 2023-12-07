ArteraAI and GenesisCare Partner to Launch the First Australian-Based Clinical Trial

SAN FRANCISCO & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) based predictive and prognostic cancer tools, today announced a strategic collaborative agreement with GenesisCare, an integrated cancer care provider.





The agreement allows for ArteraAI and GenesisCare to collaborate in Australia to generate real-world data on AI tools guiding treatment decisions as part of a new clinical trial.

“We are honored to be able to partner with GenesisCare to provide the clinical community in Australia a way to personalize care for their patients,” said Andre Esteva, co-founder and CEO of ArteraAI.

ArteraAI and GenesisCare share a commitment to clinical innovation and advancing precision medicine, with the aim of improving the lives of patients with localized prostate cancer.

“Our research partnership with ArteraAI aligns with our aim to offer personalized and patient-centric care in communities across Australia,” said Professor Jarad Martin, GenesisCare Radiation Oncologist.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tools to personalize cancer therapy.

ArteraAI’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker tool leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and learns from a patient’s clinical data. The AI combines this information to predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and determine their prognosis.

About GenesisCare Australia

GenesisCare is an integrated cancer care provider that aims to change the face of cancer care with modern treatments and techniques designed to achieve the best possible life outcomes for patients. In Australia, GenesisCare provides care to approximately 30,000 patients a year across 48 locations in metro and regional Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia. GenesisCare’s vision is to offer patients personalized, high-quality care throughout their cancer journey. For more information, visit www.genesiscare.com.

Contacts

Media:

Lesley Swiger



Antenna



artera@antennagroup.com

(202) 869-1612