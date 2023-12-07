Home Business Wire ArteraAI and GenesisCare Partner to Launch the First Australian-Based Clinical Trial
Business Wire

ArteraAI and GenesisCare Partner to Launch the First Australian-Based Clinical Trial

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) based predictive and prognostic cancer tools, today announced a strategic collaborative agreement with GenesisCare, an integrated cancer care provider.


The agreement allows for ArteraAI and GenesisCare to collaborate in Australia to generate real-world data on AI tools guiding treatment decisions as part of a new clinical trial.

“We are honored to be able to partner with GenesisCare to provide the clinical community in Australia a way to personalize care for their patients,” said Andre Esteva, co-founder and CEO of ArteraAI.

ArteraAI and GenesisCare share a commitment to clinical innovation and advancing precision medicine, with the aim of improving the lives of patients with localized prostate cancer.

“Our research partnership with ArteraAI aligns with our aim to offer personalized and patient-centric care in communities across Australia,” said Professor Jarad Martin, GenesisCare Radiation Oncologist.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tools to personalize cancer therapy.

ArteraAI’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker tool leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and learns from a patient’s clinical data. The AI combines this information to predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and determine their prognosis.

About GenesisCare Australia

GenesisCare is an integrated cancer care provider that aims to change the face of cancer care with modern treatments and techniques designed to achieve the best possible life outcomes for patients. In Australia, GenesisCare provides care to approximately 30,000 patients a year across 48 locations in metro and regional Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia. GenesisCare’s vision is to offer patients personalized, high-quality care throughout their cancer journey. For more information, visit www.genesiscare.com.

Contacts

Media:
Lesley Swiger

Antenna

artera@antennagroup.com
(202) 869-1612

Articoli correlati

IDC Named IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year – Global 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnalystFirmoftheYear2023--The Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations (IIAR>), a not-for-profit organization established to raise awareness of analyst...
Continua a leggere

United Fiber Launches Bark To Keep Kids Safer, Leveraging the Calix Platform To Make a Deep Impact as They Rapidly Grow Their Community

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leveraging the Calix broadband platform and “Smart Start” program, United Fiber continues to lead with community values by deploying...
Continua a leggere

Saviynt’s 2024 Trend Report Predicts Regulations, AI Will Push Cyber Risk To Top Priority for Identity Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, announced today that corporate boards likely...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php