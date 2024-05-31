Artera Announces Three Presentations at ASCO 2024 That Demonstrate the Reliability and Depth of its AI Cancer Platform

The significant scalability of Artera’s groundbreaking multimodal AI platform is showcased with abstracts in advanced stages of prostate cancer and early stage breast cancer, enabling precision oncology

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artera, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence-based prognostic and predictive cancer tests, will present three abstracts at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting demonstrating that its multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) platform provides significant prognostic value across various stages of prostate cancer and for early stage breast cancer. These studies build upon the first AI-enabled test that delivers prognostic and predictive insights for localized prostate cancer patients: ArteraAI Prostate Test.





“Medicine is filled with instances where the seed of an idea took years to grow into an innovative tool that changes the standard way of practice,” said Andre Esteva, CEO of Artera. “Currently, cancer care strongly emphasizes biochemistry and molecular biology, and advancements can take decades to develop and adopt. Artera’s model offers a novel way of thinking, utilizing AI and image analysis to significantly fast-track innovation and advancements in cancer care, demonstrating performance across diverse patient cohorts. We are proud to be working on this new way forward.”

The MMAI platform can provide results to support personalized therapy by combining a patient’s unique clinical data with their pathology slides. Artera is taking a unique approach to this by applying AI to images of hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained pathology slides to provide prognostic and predictive results.

Traditionally, after a cancer diagnosis, additional insights to support a more personalized treatment plan can require multiple tests – an approach that can be expensive and hard to scale due to the complicated process of identifying and quantifying the correct genomic biomarkers across different disease states and patient populations. Artera created AI-enabled algorithms that use digitized whole slide images of the H&E slides to be able to provide personalized results in a way that can potentially boost confidence for patients and their clinicians that they are making the optimal treatment choices throughout their journey.

“Using the MMAI platform on these different groups of patients, with different types and stages of cancer, and getting clinically actionable results demonstrates just how reliable analyzing H&E slides, which are already created during the routine course of care, can be for predicting risk to personalize treatment,” said Trevor Royce, MD MPH, Senior Medical Director at Artera. “This approach to cancer research has the potential to transform the future of cancer care.”

This announcement follows Artera’s recent presentation at the 2024 AUA Annual Meeting, which validated the first AI-based biomarker to stratify the risk of metastasis in patients with biochemical recurrence after radical prostatectomy, showing the company’s continued commitment to extending its platform to patients at various stages of prostate cancer.

As more treatment options become available to patients, being able to personalize their treatment plan can aid in mitigating negative side effects from unnecessary treatment and increase confidence in decision-making. Artera is focused on continuing to train and validate other biomarkers using this platform, so more patients with prostate cancer at different stages, as well as other disease states such as breast cancer, will be able to use this tool that can one day personalize their treatment plans.

The three presentations include:

Oral Presentation: Multimodal artificial intelligence models from baseline histopathology to predict prognosis in HR+ HER2- early breast cancer: Subgroup analysis



Abstract Number: 101



Session Type and Title: Clinical Science Symposium – Using “Artificial” Intelligence to Achieve “Real” Improvements in Cancer Care



Date and Time: June 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM-9:30 AM CDT

Poster Presentation: Validation of a digital pathology-based multimodal artificial intelligence model in oligometastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, including in patients from the STOMP and ORIOLE phase II randomized clinical trials.



Abstract Number: 5080



Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile



Date and Time: June 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Poster Presentation: Prognostic validation of a digital pathology-based multi-modal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) from the CHAARTED trial (ECOG-ACRIN EA3805).



Abstract Number: 5077



Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile



Date and Time: June 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

For more information on Artera, visit Artera.ai.

About Artera



Artera is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. Artera offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both prognostic and predictive results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

Artera’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) platform leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s pathology slide and their clinical data. The AI combines this information to determine their prognosis and predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and has been validated using many Phase 3 randomized trials.

ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first test that can both prognosticate long-term outcomes and predict therapy benefit in localized prostate cancer. The test is clinically available through our CLIA-certified laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida and can be ordered online at Artera.ai.

Contacts

Media:



Lesley Swiger



Antenna



artera@antennagroup.com

(202) 869-1612