ArtCenter College of Design Reaffirms Commitment to YuJa for Use of Enterprise Video Platform With Multiyear Extension

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ed-tech leader YuJa, Inc. announces a multiyear contract extension with ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, for the use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform campuswide. The comprehensive video platform provides instructors and students with a central learning hub for video and media content that integrates with Moodle, the college’s learning management system.





During the pandemic and to aid transition to an online environment, the institution was seeking a streaming platform that could host video for courses as they were developed. Other requirements included ease of use, security, closed captioning, video storage, and integration with other learning tools. Leaders stacked YuJa against many of its competitors and selected YuJa’s Video Platform for its ability to meet both current and future needs. In addition to lecture capture, video management, and auto-captioning, ArtCenter has benefitted from features like the ability to record using multiple cameras, deep analytics, secure storage, robust editing tools, and other user-friendly features that help elevate teaching and learning.

“We’re pleased that administrators, instructors and students at ArtCenter College of Design have found value in the Video Platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our engineers and teams work hard to continually innovate and expand features and to provide unrivaled responsiveness and support to the institutions that trust us with their ed-tech solutions.”

ABOUT ARTCENTER COLLEGE OF DESIGN

Located in Pasadena, California, ArtCenter College of Design is a global leader in art and design education. The college has an enrollment of approximately 2,423 students representing more than 50 countries. It offers 11 undergraduate and 10 graduate degree programs in an array of programs. In addition to its top-ranked academic programs, the College also serves residents of the Greater Los Angeles region through its ArtCenter Extension programs – a highly regarded series of year-round educational programs for all ages and levels of experience.

ArtCenter is a private nonprofit fully accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Renowned for both its ties to industry and social impact initiatives, the College is the first design school to receive the United Nations’ Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) status.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278