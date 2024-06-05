Arrow Electronics Wins Rubrik’s 2024 Global Partner Award for Distribution Partner of the Year

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced today it has been named Distribution Partner of the Year as part of the 2024 Rubrik Global Partner Awards. The Global Partner Awards highlight companies that have demonstrated excellence in delivering Rubrik-led data security solutions and innovation to their customers.





“ We’re delighted that Rubrik recognizes the work Arrow is doing globally to enable our channel partners with the ability to deliver data security and operational resilience for organizations,” said Eric Nowak, global president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “ Together, we are pleased to provide them with tools needed to help secure their customers’ data against evolving cyber threats.”

Winners of the Global Partner Awards were announced at the Partner Forum at Rubrik Forward. The forum brings together Rubrik leadership with its top partners to explore how organizations across a range of industries have implemented data security and cyber resilience to address cyberattacks and the ever-evolving threat landscape.

“ Congratulations to Arrow being named our global distributor of the year,” said Ghazal Asif, vice president, Global Channels & Alliances at Rubrik. “ Rubrik has an outstanding partner ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our collaboration as we come together to help organizations around the world become cyber resilient.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

