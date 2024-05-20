Home Business Wire Arrow Electronics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Arrow Electronics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced its management is scheduled to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the InterContinental in Boston, Mass.


Management will be presenting at 10:55 a.m. ET and available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time. The presentation will be available via webcast on the events page of investor.arrow.com.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

Investor Contact: Brad Windbigler

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

720-654-9893

Media Contact: John Hourigan

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586

