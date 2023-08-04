Arrow Electronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced its management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:
- KeyBanc Capital Markets, 24th Annual Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt in Vail, Colo.
- Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Ill.
- Deutsche Bank, 2023 Technology Conference on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach – Dana Point, Calif.
- Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York, N.Y.
- Jefferies Industrials Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis.
Management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time.
