Arrow Electronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

KeyBanc Capital Markets, 24th Annual Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt in Vail, Colo.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

Deutsche Bank, 2023 Technology Conference on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach – Dana Point, Calif.

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York, N.Y.

Jefferies Industrials Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

