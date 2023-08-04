Home Business Wire Arrow Electronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced its management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:


  • KeyBanc Capital Markets, 24th Annual Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt in Vail, Colo.
  • Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Ill.
  • Deutsche Bank, 2023 Technology Conference on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach – Dana Point, Calif.
  • Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York, N.Y.
  • Jefferies Industrials Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Anthony Bencivenga | Vice President, Investor Relations | 303-566-7456 | anthony.bencivenga@arrow.com

Media:

John Hourigan | Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing | 303-824-4586 | jhourigan@arrow.com

Articoli correlati

Marchex Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the...
Continua a leggere

Workiva Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Increased Q2 2023 Subscription & Support Revenue by 21% over Q2 2022 Generated Total Q2 2023 Revenue of $155.0 Million,...
Continua a leggere

Information Services Group Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Reports GAAP revenues of $75 million, a second-quarter record Reports net income of $2.3 million, GAAP EPS of $0.05 and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php