Arrow Electronics to Host Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced it will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2024 financial results on Oct. 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET.


A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the events section of investor.arrow.com or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/487434328. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Arrow website for one year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

Brad Windbigler

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

720-654-9893

John Hourigan

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586

