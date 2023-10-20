Home Business Wire Arrow Electronics to Host Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced it will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial results on Nov. 2, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.


Register online at https://conferencingportals.com/event/fEoxDDHd to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com.

Shortly after the conference call, a webcast replay will be available at investor.arrow.com. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Anthony Bencivenga

Vice President, Investor Relations

303-566-7456

Media Contact:

John Hourigan

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586

