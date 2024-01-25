Home Business Wire Arrow Electronics to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Feb. 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.


Webcast:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the events section of investor.arrow.com or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I97132. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Arrow website for one year.

Teleconference:

Interested parties may pre-register online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/921341362 to obtain a user-specific access code and dial-in information to access the live conference call.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

Category: Investor Relations

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Anthony Bencivenga

Vice President, Investor Relations

303-566-7456

Media Contact:

John Hourigan

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586

Articoli correlati

Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 22

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will...
Continua a leggere

Western Digital Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
News Summary Second quarter revenue was $3.03 billion, up 10% sequentially (QoQ). Cloud revenue increased 23% (QoQ), Client revenue decreased...
Continua a leggere

Visa Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results through an earnings release...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php