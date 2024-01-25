Arrow Electronics to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Feb. 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the events section of investor.arrow.com or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I97132. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Arrow website for one year.

Interested parties may pre-register online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/921341362 to obtain a user-specific access code and dial-in information to access the live conference call.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

Anthony Bencivenga



Vice President, Investor Relations



303-566-7456

John Hourigan



Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing



303-824-4586