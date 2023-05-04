<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Arrow Electronics Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

— First-Quarter Earnings Per Share of $4.60; Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $4.60 —

— Revenue and EPS Exceeding Midpoint of Guidance —

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported first-quarter 2023 sales of $8.74 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year over year, and a decrease of 2 percent year over year on a constant currency basis1. First-quarter net income was $274 million, or $4.60 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $365 million, or $5.31 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income1 was $274 million, or $4.60 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP net income of $373 million, or $5.43 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, changes in foreign currencies reduced sales by $203 million, and reduced earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.13, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The company delivered solid first-quarter results with revenue and earnings per share beating the midpoint of our guidance,” said Sean Kerins, Arrow’s president and chief executive officer. “Our dedicated team performed well in a challenging environment for both our suppliers and customers.”

Global components first-quarter sales of $6.86 billion reflected a decrease of 5 percent year over year, and a decrease of 3 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific components first-quarter sales decreased 19 percent year over year. Americas components first-quarter sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Europe components first-quarter sales increased 17 percent year over year, and increased 23 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Global components first-quarter operating income was $418 million, and first-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $424 million.

We are pleased with the overall performance of the global components business given the current market conditions, led by strength in the EMEA region. We were encouraged by the momentum of our design engagement in several of our markets,” said Mr. Kerins.

Global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) first-quarter sales of $1.88 billion were flat year over year and reflected an increase of 3 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Europe enterprise computing solutions first-quarter sales increased 7 percent year over year and increased 13 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas enterprise computing solutions first-quarter sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions first-quarter operating income was $81 million, and first-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $82 million.

Our ECS business continues to perform in line with the overall market for enterprise IT, with better momentum in Europe, and a softer backdrop in the Americas. Additionally, we’re pleased to see signs of an improving supply environment,” said Mr. Kerins.

Enhancing shareholder value remains a top priority,” said Raj Agrawal, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Our strong financial returns and the effective management of our balance sheet have enabled us to return cash to shareholders by repurchasing $300 million of shares during the first quarter. Returning cash to shareholders through our stock repurchase plan remains one of our priorities. As of the end of the first quarter, our remaining repurchase authorization stands at approximately $1 billion.”

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

SECOND-QUARTER 2023 OUTLOOK

  • Consolidated sales of $8.42 billion to $9.02 billion, with global components sales of $6.64 billion to $7.04 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion
  • Net income per share on a diluted basis of $4.10 to $4.30, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis of $4.25 to $4.45
  • Average tax rate of approximately 23.5 percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent
  • Average diluted shares outstanding of 57.95 million
  • Interest expense of approximately $90 million
  • Changes in foreign currencies expected to increase year-over-year growth in sales by $12 million, not expected to have a significant impact on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Changes in foreign currencies expected to increase quarter-over-quarter growth in sales by $54 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.04 compared to the first quarter of 2023
  • On a constant currency basis, our second-quarter sales guidance implies a sequential growth rate range of down 4 percent to up 2 percent for global components and down 6 percent to up 4 percent for global enterprise computing solutions, when compared to the first quarter of 2023

Second-Quarter 2023 GAAP to non-GAAP Outlook Reconciliation
 

NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION
 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 
 

(in billions)

July 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

 

% Change

 

July 1, 2023

 

April 1, 2023

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global components sales, GAAP

$6.64 – 7.04

 

$

7.46

 

(11%) – (6%)

 

$6.64 – 7.04

 

$

6.86

 

(3%) – 3%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

Global components sales, constant currency

$6.64 – 7.04

 

$

7.47

 

(11%) – (6%)

 

$6.64 – 7.04

 

$

6.90

 

(4%) – 2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global ECS sales, GAAP

$1.78 – 1.98

 

$

2.00

 

(11%) – (1%)

 

$1.78 – 1.98

 

$

1.88

 

(5%) – 5%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Global ECS sales, constant currency

$1.78 – 1.98

 

$

2.01

 

(11%) – (1%)

 

$1.78 – 1.98

 

$

1.90

 

(6%) – 4%

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
 

 

Reported GAAP measure

Intangible amortization

expense

Restructuring &

integration charges

Non-GAAP measure

Net income per diluted

share

$4.10 to $4.30

$0.10

$0.05

$4.25 to $4.45

CFO Commentary

Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company’s earnings release. The company uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about the company and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure.

Conference Call Information

Arrow Electronics will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET. Register online at https://conferencingportals.com/event/gniMxNyn to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available at investor.arrow.com.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements, as the term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding: Arrow’s future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 such as sales, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, average tax rate, average diluted shares outstanding, interest expense, average USD-to-Euro exchange rate, impact to sales due to changes in foreign currencies, intangible amortization expense per diluted share, restructuring & integration charges per diluted share, and expectation regarding market demand. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: unfavorable economic conditions; disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain, including any potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic; political instability; impacts of military conflict, including the conflict in Ukraine; industry conditions; changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand; competition; other vagaries in the global components and the global ECS markets; deteriorating economic conditions, including economic recession, inflation, tax rates, foreign currency exchange rates, or the availability of capital; the effects of natural or man-made catastrophic events; changes in relationships with key suppliers; increased profit margin pressure; changes in legal and regulatory matters; non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, antitrust, and anti-corruption laws; foreign tax and other loss contingencies; and the company’s ability to generate cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information. The company provides non-GAAP sales, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, consolidated net income, noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to shareholders, effective tax rate and net income per share on a diluted basis, which are non-GAAP measures adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as “changes in foreign currencies” or “on a constant currency basis”) by re-translating prior-period results at current period foreign exchange rates, identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and net gains and losses on investments. Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand the company’s operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management, especially when comparing results with previous periods. Management typically monitors the business as adjusted for these items, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company’s financial performance. However, analysis of results on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

8,736,428

 

 

$

9,074,125

 

Cost of sales

 

7,622,606

 

 

 

7,866,621

 

Gross profit

 

1,113,822

 

 

 

1,207,504

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

642,431

 

 

 

643,925

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

46,679

 

 

 

48,305

 

Restructuring, integration, and other charges

 

2,560

 

 

 

4,898

 

 

 

691,670

 

 

 

697,128

 

Operating income

 

422,152

 

 

 

510,376

 

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies

 

(80

)

 

 

843

 

Gain on investments, net

 

10,311

 

 

 

2,011

 

Employee benefit plan expense, net

 

(853

)

 

 

(889

)

Interest and other financing expense, net

 

(79,658

)

 

 

(33,985

)

Income before income taxes

 

351,872

 

 

 

478,356

 

Provision for income taxes

 

76,547

 

 

 

112,360

 

Consolidated net income

 

275,325

 

 

 

365,996

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

1,575

 

 

 

1,247

 

Net income attributable to shareholders

$

273,750

 

 

$

364,749

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.66

 

 

$

5.38

 

Diluted

$

4.60

 

 

$

5.31

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

58,731

 

 

 

67,840

 

Diluted

 

59,479

 

 

 

68,749

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except par value)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

205,554

 

 

$

176,915

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

10,655,863

 

 

 

12,322,717

 

Inventories

 

5,525,782

 

 

 

5,319,369

 

Other current assets

 

479,650

 

 

 

521,339

 

Total current assets

 

16,866,849

 

 

 

18,340,340

 

Property, plant, and equipment, at cost:

 

 

 

Land

 

5,691

 

 

 

5,691

 

Buildings and improvements

 

185,790

 

 

 

184,211

 

Machinery and equipment

 

1,602,073

 

 

 

1,583,661

 

 

 

1,793,554

 

 

 

1,773,563

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(1,214,103

)

 

 

(1,177,107

)

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

579,451

 

 

 

596,456

 

Investments in affiliated companies

 

59,682

 

 

 

65,112

 

Intangible assets, net

 

151,221

 

 

 

159,137

 

Goodwill

 

2,036,077

 

 

 

2,027,626

 

Other assets

 

583,252

 

 

 

574,511

 

Total assets

$

20,276,532

 

 

$

21,763,182

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

8,976,296

 

 

$

10,460,419

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,269,536

 

 

 

1,339,302

 

Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt

 

144,264

 

 

 

589,883

 

Total current liabilities

 

10,390,096

 

 

 

12,389,604

 

Long-term debt

 

3,719,056

 

 

 

3,182,964

 

Other liabilities

 

567,200

 

 

 

579,261

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $1:

 

 

 

Authorized – 160,000 shares in both 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

Issued – 125,424 shares in both 2023 and 2022

 

125,424

 

 

 

125,424

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

1,203,134

 

 

 

1,208,708

 

Treasury stock (68,426 and 66,175 shares in 2023 and 2022, respectively), at cost

 

(4,925,140

)

 

 

(4,637,345

)

Retained earnings

 

9,488,582

 

 

 

9,214,832

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(361,468

)

 

 

(365,262

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

5,530,532

 

 

 

5,546,357

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

69,648

 

 

 

64,996

 

Total equity

 

5,600,180

 

 

 

5,611,353

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

20,276,532

 

 

$

21,763,182

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Consolidated net income

$

275,325

 

 

$

365,996

 

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used for) operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

46,679

 

 

 

48,305

 

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

19,497

 

 

 

17,351

 

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliated companies

 

80

 

 

 

(843

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(7,530

)

 

 

1,352

 

Gain on investments, net

 

(10,311

)

 

 

(2,011

)

Other

 

1,321

 

 

 

686

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,701,889

 

 

 

430,710

 

Inventories

 

(199,521

)

 

 

(460,902

)

Accounts payable

 

(1,504,701

)

 

 

(477,825

)

Accrued expenses

 

(132,316

)

 

 

(43,641

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

33,392

 

 

 

(79,426

)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

223,804

 

 

 

(200,248

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(20,114

)

 

 

(19,270

)

Proceeds from collections of notes receivable

 

142

 

 

 

20,169

 

Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge

 

10,725

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

 

(9,247

)

 

 

899

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Change in short-term and other borrowings

 

(146,050

)

 

 

(14,293

)

Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings, net

 

34,360

 

 

 

845,000

 

Net proceeds from note offering

 

498,600

 

 

 

 

Redemption of notes

 

(300,000

)

 

 

(350,000

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

5,934

 

 

 

11,302

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(303,801

)

 

 

(264,431

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

(210,957

)

 

 

227,578

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

25,039

 

 

 

(7,632

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

28,639

 

 

 

20,597

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

176,915

 

 

 

222,194

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

205,554

 

 

$

242,791

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated sales, as reported

$

8,736,428

 

$

9,074,125

 

 

(3.7

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(202,778

)

 

 

Consolidated sales, constant currency

$

8,736,428

 

 

$

8,871,347

 

 

(1.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global components sales, as reported

$

6,855,793

 

 

$

7,199,075

 

 

(4.8

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(145,993

)

 

 

Global components sales, constant currency

$

6,855,793

 

 

$

7,053,082

 

 

(2.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas components sales, as reported

$

2,233,453

 

 

$

2,340,543

 

 

(4.6

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(1,694

)

 

 

Americas components sales, constant currency

$

2,233,453

 

 

$

2,338,849

 

 

(4.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia components sales, as reported

$

2,376,195

 

 

$

2,931,529

 

 

(18.9

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(46,502

)

 

 

Asia components sales, constant currency

$

2,376,195

 

 

$

2,885,027

 

 

(17.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe components sales, as reported

$

2,246,145

 

 

$

1,927,003

 

 

16.6

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(97,797

)

 

 

Europe components sales, constant currency

$

2,246,145

 

 

$

1,829,206

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global ECS sales, as reported

$

1,880,635

 

 

$

1,875,050

 

 

0.3

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(56,785

)

 

 

Global ECS sales, constant currency

$

1,880,635

 

 

$

1,818,265

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas ECS sales, as reported

$

998,114

 

 

$

1,047,849

 

 

(4.7

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(8,569

)

 

 

Americas ECS sales, constant currency

$

998,114

 

 

$

1,039,280

 

 

(4.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe ECS sales, as reported

$

882,521

 

 

$

827,201

 

 

6.7

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

(48,216

)

 

 

Europe ECS sales, constant currency

$

882,521

 

 

$

778,985

 

 

13.3

%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended April 1, 2023

 

Reported

GAAP

measure

 

Intangible

amortization

expense

 

Restructuring

& Integration

charges

 

Other(1)

 

Non-GAAP

measure

Operating income

$

422,152

 

$

7,980

 

$

2,560

 

$

 

 

$

432,692

 

Income before income taxes

 

351,872

 

 

 

7,980

 

 

 

2,560

 

 

 

(10,311

)

 

 

352,101

 

Provision for income taxes

 

76,547

 

 

 

2,010

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

(2,471

)

 

 

76,806

 

Consolidated net income

 

275,325

 

 

 

5,970

 

 

 

1,840

 

 

 

(7,840

)

 

 

275,295

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

1,575

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,709

 

Net income attributable to shareholders

$

273,750

 

 

$

5,836

 

 

$

1,840

 

 

$

(7,840

)

 

$

273,586

 

Net income per diluted share (2)

$

4.60

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

4.60

 

Effective tax rate (3)

 

21.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended April 2, 2022

 

Reported

GAAP

measure

 

Intangible

amortization

expense

 

Restructuring

& Integration

charges

 

Other(1)

 

Non-GAAP

measure

Operating income

$

510,376

 

 

$

9,018

 

 

$

4,898

 

 

$

 

 

$

524,292

 

Income before income taxes

 

478,356

 

 

 

9,018

 

 

 

4,898

 

 

 

(2,011

)

 

 

490,261

 

Provision for income taxes

 

112,360

 

 

 

2,310

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

(486

)

 

 

115,389

 

Consolidated net income

 

365,996

 

 

 

6,708

 

 

 

3,693

 

 

 

(1,525

)

 

 

374,872

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

1,247

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,387

 

Net income attributable to shareholders

$

364,749

 

 

$

6,568

 

 

$

3,693

 

 

$

(1,525

)

 

$

373,485

 

Net income per diluted share (2)

$

5.31

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

5.43

 

Effective tax rate (3)

 

23.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23.5

%

(1) Other includes gain on investments, net.

(2) The sum of the components for diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding.

(3) The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported by GAAP measure and as a non-GAAP measure.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022
Sales:

 

 

 
Global components

$

6,855,793

 

 

$

7,199,075

 
Global ECS

 

1,880,635

 

 

 

1,875,050

 
Consolidated

$

8,736,428

 

 

$

9,074,125

 
Operating income (loss):

 

 

 
Global components

$

417,539

 

 

$

499,342

 
Global ECS

 

81,099

 

 

 

85,798

 
Corporate (a)

 

(76,486

)

 

 

(74,764

)
Consolidated

$

422,152

 

 

$

510,376

 

(a)

Corporate operating income (loss) includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

 

 

 

Global components operating income, as reported

$

417,539

 

$

499,342

Intangible assets amortization expense

 

6,745

 

 

 

6,873

 

Global components non-GAAP operating income

$

424,284

 

 

$

506,215

 

 

 

 

 

Global ECS operating income, as reported

$

81,099

 

 

$

85,798

 

Intangible assets amortization expense

 

1,235

 

 

 

2,145

 

Global ECS non-GAAP operating income

$

82,334

 

 

$

87,943

 

 

Contacts

Investors:

Anthony Bencivenga,

Vice President, Investor Relations

303-566-7456

Media:

John Hourigan,

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586

