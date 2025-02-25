Arrow Electronics named VMware Cloud Commerce Manager for North America by Broadcom

Arrow now serves as a trusted advisor handling everything from orders to billing for VMware Cloud Service Provider partners.

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. has been named a VMware Cloud Commerce Manager for the VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) program in North America. The new agreement provides VCSP partners in the U.S. and Canada access to VMware Cloud Foundation via Arrow.

“ We are honored to become a Cloud Commerce Manager provider and help further empower MSPs in the ever-changing landscape,” said Shannon McWilliams, vice president of cloud and AI services for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in North America. “ Between our strong knowledge of cloud management using our ArrowSphere platform and our strong technical and operations teams, we can provide a consistent and valuable hybrid cloud experience for VMware partners who work with us.”

The VCSP Program focuses on VMware Cloud Foundation, the company’s flagship private cloud platform. VMware Cloud Foundation is the industry’s first private cloud platform to deliver public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security, resilience and performance, and low overall total cost of ownership. VMware Cloud Foundation supports customers’ digital innovation with faster infrastructure modernization, a unified cloud experience, and better cyber resiliency and platform security.

“ Cloud Commerce Managers such as Arrow play a pivotal role in enhancing the value and scalability of our VMware Cloud Service Provider ecosystem,” said Ahmar Mohammad, vice president, partners, managed services, and GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “ With Arrow expanding its role as a Cloud Commerce Manager in EMEA to now support partners across North America, we’re providing our VCSP partners a proven resource that can help them drive greater efficiency and growth. Arrow's expertise will further empower our partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive cloud marketplace.”

As a Cloud Commerce Manager solutions provider, Arrow can help streamline partner operations, handling everything from orders to monthly billing. Additionally, Arrow can enable VCSP partners to expand their services by offering technical and go-to-market support for cloud migration and transformation. Under the new agreement, Arrow will deliver VMware Cloud Foundation through its ArrowSphere platform. VCSP partners can benefit from immediate access to Arrow’s personalized assistance, training programs, and certified resources as part of its high-quality support services that span the commercial IT lifecycle.

Arrow also provides specialized services, sales engineering and technical support capabilities for VMware solutions as an extension of Broadcom support. The news comes just after a November announcement where Arrow was named a VMware solutions provider in North America.

Arrow now supports VCSP partners in the U.S., Canada and 19 European countries.

