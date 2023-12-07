Arrow Electronics’ ArrowSphere Supports the Move to XaaS with New Cloud Sustainability, Cost Optimization and Security Dashboards

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology provider Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) introduced a series of significant updates to its cloud management platform ArrowSphere to help ease multicloud and hybrid cloud monitoring. The updates are focused on three key pillars of cloud business excellence: sustainability (GreenOps), cost optimization (FinOps) and security (SecOps).









“ As the market dynamics shift to everything-as-a-service, Arrow is launching new cloud assessment and management tools through a platform-driven experience on ArrowSphere to help channel partners scale XaaS in their customer accounts,” said Shannon McWilliams, global vice president of ArrowSphere for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “ Our roadmap for ArrowSphere will continue to support our channel partners through business transformations, including economic, environmental, and security changes.”

The addition of the GreenOps, FinOps, and SecOps dashboards provides an aggregated view of all cloud accounts that a channel partner manages. This helps to improve cost management and security analysis, while addressing the deepening global environmental call to action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including in response to the upcoming EU regulation CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive).

“ Over the last decade, ArrowSphere has evolved from a transactional platform to an automated platform that supports cloud business excellence,” said Eric Gourmelen, global vice president and chief technology officer of cloud for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “ Our latest updates focus on simplifying and building transparency around managing costs, monitoring sustainability, and helping ensure that end-user solutions are safeguarded against the ever-changing threat landscape.”

Key updates include:

GreenOps – The sustainability dashboard is designed to help channel partners build solutions that make a minimal impact on the environment. As environmental regulations put increased pressure on businesses to report their carbon emissions, ArrowSphere’s sustainability dashboard comes with reporting capabilities as well as a global monitoring tool for channel partners and their customers to measure the carbon footprint of their cloud activities. FinOps – The cost optimization dashboard allows channel partners to make informed decisions with their customers on how to optimize their cloud spend. With visibility across the entire cloud estate via a consolidated dashboard, it delivers recommendations where spend can be adjusted. SecOps – The security dashboard delivers a unique scoring system, where 100% means complete security coverage. This allows channel partners to see at-a-glance the security posture of their entire end-customer base, identify potential threats, and take proactive action.

Learn more about the dashboards now available on ArrowSphere: https://www.arrow.com/globalecs/uk/platforms/arrowsphere/dashboards/

