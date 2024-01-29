Arrcus Revolutionizes Multi-Cloud Networking with Egress Cost Control (ECC), with Potential to Reduce Up to 40% in Cloud Connectivity Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure announced today the addition of a groundbreaking new advancement to its FlexMCN multi-cloud networking solution called Egress Cost Control (ECC). This revolutionary technology is designed to streamline and optimize cloud connectivity costs, potentially leading to savings of up to 40% from egress charges.





In a world dominated by bandwidth-hungry applications such as distributed Large Language Models (LLM) for generative AI, Database Replication, High Performance Computing (HPC), as well as hybrid work, customers routinely incur significant costs in their cloud bills because of hidden data egress charges. This is distinctly different from charges levied by a cloud provider when a customer exits the cloud permanently. According to insights from Gartner1, data egress charges are often challenging to identify as they are scattered across diverse cloud resources. Arrcus’ FlexMCN powered by its new ECC technology is an economic game-changer providing new visibility and optimization through smarter routing, enabling organizations to minimize egress costs effectively.

Many cloud architectures, particularly those reliant on data replication for resilience, inevitably incur egress charges. Workloads characterized by high contributions to egress charges, such as database storage, backup, and replication, can substantially influence cloud cost often adding up to 10-15% to the total bill. Consequently, IT leaders must strike a delicate balance between the costs and benefits associated with ensuring high availability.

Arrcus’ FlexMCN now enhanced with ECC technology is a powerful solution that not only provides visibility and allocation of egress costs for enterprises but also dynamically and intelligently routes traffic to destinations with the lowest egress costs. FlexMCN’s capabilities extend seamlessly across hybrid, colocation, and public cloud environments, and across all underlay connections, whether dedicated or shared over the internet. This capability adds to the ability of FlexMCN to provide application-level performance and cost optimization for factors like low latency and high bandwidth.

“With Arrcus’ ECC-enabled FlexMCN, organizations can now gain granular control over cloud egress costs to achieve significant savings,” said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO at Arrcus. “We are committed to innovating and addressing the challenges faced by businesses in multi-cloud environments as is evident from this smart solution.”

Arrcus’ Egress Cost Control is set to redefine how enterprises approach cloud connectivity costs, offering a strategic advantage in an increasingly competitive landscape. To learn more about ECC, click here.

