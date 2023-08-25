Arrcus Expands its Footprint in the Japanese Networking Market

Partnerships with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC), and APRESIA Systems, Ltd (APRESIA), along with investment from Hitachi Ventures and breakthrough networking innovation with SoftBank help drive Arrcus momentum in Japan

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, today announced a major milestone in the form of partnerships with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC ) and APRESIA in its expansion in the Japan market to more broadly deliver cutting-edge networking solutions. These partnerships build on the recent investment in Arrcus from Hitachi Ventures as well as Arrcus’ collaboration on the SRv6 MUP initiative with SoftBank.





“We are thrilled to witness the rapid adoption of Arrcus’ networking solutions in Japan for 5G and datacenter routing and switching built on our industry-leading ArcOS platform and are excited to launch our partnerships with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, NESIC, and APRESIA,” said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “As we continue to revolutionize networking infrastructure, our focus remains on delivering cost-effective and highly performant networking solutions.”

Arrcus delivers innovative software-driven network infrastructure solutions for routing and switching that enable Telco/5G, cloud, and enterprise customers to build and operate their networks and datacenters in a cost-effective and easily programmable manner. Customers can deploy new network functions and services faster and more securely, without being held back by rigid networking constraints from incumbent vendors. Partnerships with leading Japanese solution providers are an exciting step in expanding the reach of Arrcus to a wide range of customers in Japan. These partnerships build on the foundation of innovation that Arrcus has been creating with leading Japanese customers like SoftBank. As previously announced, the engagement with SoftBank has resulted in significant advancements in 5G with SRv6 Mobile User Plane (MUP) technology (*1) enabling the creation of new and innovative solutions for the Japan market that are now in commercial field trials (*2).

“ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is pleased to work with Arrcus which leads the Open Networking momentum in this era. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation with Arrcus provides good solutions and support, which is for flexible services and for innovative ideas, to the Japanese customers including telco and service providers,” said Yasuhiko Terada, Senior Managing Executive Officer, COO, Telecommunication Group.

Complementing the focus on 5G, Arrcus delivers highly scalable datacenter switching and routing solutions that empower modern businesses. Additionally, the Arrcus FlexMCN solution has emerged as a definitive answer to customers’ multi-cloud networking requirements, enabling seamless management of diverse hyperscaler and private cloud environments for organizations.

As announced recently, Hitachi Ventures joined as the latest investor in Arrcus’ Series D round, validating the growing interest in Arrcus from strategic and corporate venture groups, and enabling the company to accelerate its growth, expand market reach, and continue delivering cost-effective and transformative networking solutions worldwide.

