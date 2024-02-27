Arrcus Enables Service Providers with New Revenue Streams Across Telco Edge and Multi-Cloud Solutions with Red Hat

Driving operational efficiency and superior economics from edge to multi-cloud environments

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure announced today a strategic collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions. This collaboration aims to catalyze the next wave of telco innovation and deliver innovative 5G, edge, and multi-cloud networking solutions, ushering in a new era of possibilities for service providers.





With cloud-native containerized and virtualized solutions, the combination of Arrcus and Red Hat technologies across edge and cloud environments can enable service providers to monetize infrastructure with new revenue streams and drive operational efficiency while reducing costs and power consumption.

Arrcus’ FlexMCN, a flexible multi-cloud networking solution, meets the challenges of distributed cloud environments with a unified overlay fabric from edge to multi-cloud. Optimized for Red Hat OpenShift, FlexMCN enables scalable and more seamless connectivity with workloads in edge, private and public clouds. This solution promises hyperscale performance and enhanced cloud-native security, addressing the complexities of transport networks, including those with 5G capabilities, and enabling the seamless delivery of high-capacity, low-latency, and network-slicing-capable services.

In collaboration with Red Hat, Arrcus aims to transform the network edge, enabling service providers to deliver additional services with 5G network slicing and accelerated compute solutions. Arrcus’ modernized architecture running on Red Hat OpenShift delivers networking as a cloud-native network function (CNF) with orchestration, automation, and advanced traffic engineering features like SRv6 and Flex Algo for operational efficiencies.

In addition, Arrcus enables network security on SmartNICs at the edge with enhanced performance for applications like IPSec, while reducing power consumption and TCO. The collaboration between Arrcus and Red Hat, coupled with SmartNIC support, paves the way for next-generation applications demanding low latency and high reliability.

“This collaboration will advance the next wave of telco innovation by delivering scalable 5G, edge, and multi-cloud networking solutions,” said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman, and CEO of Arrcus. “This combination empowers service providers with the tools to unlock new opportunities, differentiated services, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving market.

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with Arrcus, offering service providers the opportunity to harness open, cloud-native networking at the edge,” said Honoré LaBourdette, Acting Senior Vice President of Global Telco, and Vice President of the Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem at Red Hat. “By combining Arrcus’ modern networking capabilities with Red Hat OpenShift, service providers can realize new revenue streams and drive operational efficiency across edge and multi-cloud environments.”

Arrcus and Red Hat are showcasing this joint solution during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Visit the Arrcus stand in Hall 2, Stand 2D41 to experience the demonstration or secure a meeting with the Arrcus executive here.

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Bangalore, India, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

