Arrcus Enables Liberty Global’s AI-Powered Telco Vision, with Advanced Video Solution for Public Safety, Industrial Automation, and Immersive Entertainment

Arrcus ACE platform delivers real-time AI applications with innovative SRv6-based networking at the Mobile Edge

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, has collaborated with Liberty Global and other partners to demonstrate an AI-driven telco with advanced AI-based video solutions for public safety, industrial automation and immersive entertainment. This collaboration harnesses the power of 5G and edge AI to enhance urban safety, surveillance as well as industrial automation, addressing key challenges faced by cities and manufacturing enterprises worldwide.

Driving Urban Safety and Industrial Automation with Edge AI and Mobile Networks

Arrcus, Liberty Global, Fujitsu, Eviden and Philips are bringing together cutting-edge advancements in AI and 5G technologies to create a scalable, efficient, and cost-effective solution for improving public safety as well as driving automation in multiple industries. This collaborative effort integrates best-in-class components to deliver real-time AI processing with ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and enhanced security at the mobile edge.

Arrcus ACE networking platform addresses key challenges in deploying real-time applications at the Edge for global Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Service Providers (SPs) and Enterprises:

Ultra-low latency : Ensuring responsiveness for real-time AI applications.

: Ensuring responsiveness for real-time AI applications. Resource optimization : Reducing costs through efficient resource use at the edge.

: Reducing costs through efficient resource use at the edge. Scalability : Supporting deployment across numerous sites.

: Supporting deployment across numerous sites. Operational simplicity : Leveraging automation and orchestration to streamline network operations.

: Leveraging automation and orchestration to streamline network operations. Security: Securing traffic end-to-end with network level advanced security features.

“Our collaboration with Liberty Global exemplifies the power of combining 5G networking with AI to transform urban safety and accelerate industrial automation,” said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “Together, we are enabling smart city and industry applications that optimize resources and drive efficacies by delivering advanced solutions.”

"At Liberty Global, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to create smarter, safer cities. Partnering with Arrcus allows us to deliver transformative 5G-powered solutions that integrate AI seamlessly at the edge, enhancing urban safety while optimizing efficiency," said Madalina Suceveanu, Mobile and Cloud Managing Director at Liberty Global. "This collaboration represents the future of scalable and secure smart city and industrial solutions."

Key Demo Highlights:

Arrcus’ SRv6 technology enables efficient, scalable edge networking for real-time AI workloads.

A single server powered 5G edge network has been made capable of supporting AI-driven public safety and immersive video applications.

Collaboration partners for Liberty Global and Arrcus include Fujitsu, Eviden, Philips.

Showcasing at Mobile World Congress

This groundbreaking solution will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. Visitors to Arrcus’ Hall 2 booth (2D41) will experience the demonstration showcasing the solution's advanced capabilities. Secure a meeting time here.

