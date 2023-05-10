Array Launches Subscription Manager to Track and Manage Recurring Payments

New Embeddable App Helps Financial Service Companies Create Stronger Consumer Engagement and Generate Non-Interest Income





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#embeddedbanking—Fintech Nexus – Array announced today the launch of Subscription Manager, an embeddable, private-label app that helps financial institutions, fintechs, and digital brands attract new consumers and retain existing customers by giving them insight into and control over recurring payments.

The increase in subscription-based services in the past decade has made it difficult for consumers to track and manage their spending. The average US household spends $219 a month on subscriptions, more than 2.5 times what consumers think they are paying, according to a 2022 survey by market research firm C+R Research. Additionally, JD Power reports that 56 percent of consumers have forgotten about at least one recurring payment.

According to Forrester, 47 percent of US banking customers say that subscription management tools would be useful on their mobile banking apps but only 5 percent are using a subscription management tool today. With Subscription Manager, financial service providers can deepen engagement, differentiate their digital experience and generate additional revenue.

“Managing subscriptions is a major pain point for consumers looking to tackle their finances,” said Deepak Sharma, GM of Digital Financial Management Products at Array. “Scanning their bank statements to find recurring transactions and keeping tabs on them over time is so overwhelming, most of them would rather continue paying than have to go through that hassle. Our mission is to not just provide our customers with deposit, loan, and credit services but to help them manage their entire financial well-being and Array’s Subscription Manager makes that so much easier.”

Subscription Manager can be offered to consumers in a variety of models including as a value-added service, a premium upgrade, or other options. With the new tool, they can:

Monitor their subscriptions in a single, consolidated view.

Cancel unused or low-value subscriptions with just a single click.

Request that Array negotiate a lower rate on select subscriptions on their behalf.

Consolidate their subscription management with other financial services.

The new offering is the fourth new product the company has announced in the past year including HelloPrivacy, BuildCredit Loan, and Debt Manager. It joins the company’s quickly expanding portfolio of fintech solutions which also includes My Credit Manager, Identity Protect, Offers Engine, and more.

“The fragmentation of financial services has left both financial service firms and consumers looking for ways to streamline personal financial management,” said Martin Toha, CEO and Founder of Array. “Our goal is to help consumers and financial institutions fuel financial progress by creating a platform that connects disparate financial experiences like credit monitoring, identity protection, debt management, and more. We’re excited to add subscription management to that list.”

To learn more about Array and its products, visit www.array.com.

About Array

Array fuels financial progress for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of private-label fintech solutions that can be easily embedded. Array drives engagement and revenue for our clients by helping them stand out in a crowded market and forge deeper relationships with their customers. More than a suite of products, we’re building a platform to help consumers own their financial future.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.com.

