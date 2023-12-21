Armored Fresh Launches National Oat Milk Cheese Tour for Food Service and Culinary Industry

Home Business Wire Armored Fresh Launches National Oat Milk Cheese Tour for Food Service and...
MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armored Fresh, a Food Tech company specializing in alternative dairy products, has announced a coast-to-coast tour for buyers and culinary professionals within the grocery, food service and QSR channels. Commencing on January 2, the Armored Fresh Oat Milk Cheese Tour will provide an opportunity for buyers to experience Armored Fresh’s new zero-dairy Oat Milk American Cheese Slices and additional innovations yet to be released. The nationwide tour will begin in New York and end in California with stops in all major metropolitan destinations.




Our R&D and culinary teams have perfected our new zero-dairy Oat Milk Cheese Slices and we’re excited to share these game-changing options with industry food service professionals and retail buyers,” said Rudy Yoo, founder and CEO of Armored Fresh. “Our mission is to create renewed enthusiasm in the industry with our dairy-free, plant-based cheese that is more sustainable and has the same taste, creaminess, and melting properties that consumers experience from traditional dairy cheeses.”

The exclusive tastings will be hosted by Armored Fresh’s U.S. sales team. This will include a curated menu featuring the delicious Oat Milk Cheese Slices. Industry professionals who are interested in scheduling a meeting are invited to contact Tour@armoredfresh.com, for more details and availability.

Armored Fresh was founded with the mission to protect human health and the environment by delivering delicious plant-based cheeses at an affordable price. The zero-dairy company offers a robust portfolio of cheeses, including Cubed Cheeses, Oat Milk Slices, and Almond Milk Slices. All of the company’s delicious plant-based cheeses are a combination of innovative science and culinary art, crafted by Armored Fresh’s team of chefs and R&D scientists who work hand-in-hand to create zero-dairy options through the same process as dairy cheeses. Armored Fresh cheeses are available at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Fresh Thyme Market, Town and Country Foods, and Fred Meyer, as well as food service partners. For more information, please visit www.armoredfresh.com.

ABOUT ARMORED FRESH

Armored Fresh specializes in developing delicious, alternative dairy products. The brand brings its innovative approach and award-winning zero-dairy cheeses that taste, melt, and replicate the mouthfeel of dairy-based cheeses nationwide. All Armored Fresh cheeses are non-GMO and made 100% from plants, and are comparable to traditional dairy options in terms of taste and nutrition. The company offers a portfolio of cheese alternatives, including cubes, slices, shreds and spreads. Visit www.armoredfresh.com for more information.

