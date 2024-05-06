Armis Wins 6 Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024, Named “Hot” Cybersecurity Company

Armis Centrix™ and the Armis AI-powered Asset Intelligence Engine recognized for innovation and impact

Nadir Izrael awarded “Cutting Edge Chief Technology Officer”





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, today announced that it has won six Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at this year’s RSA Conference.

Armis received the following accolades:

Armis named “Hot Cybersecurity Company”

Nadir Izrael, Armis’ Co-Founder and CTO, awarded “Cutting Edge Chief Technology Officer”

Armis Centrix™ won multiple awards: “Cutting Edge” platform accolade in the Cyber Exposure Management category “Best Product” for Attack Surface Management “Next Gen” product for Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

The Armis AI-powered Asset Intelligence Engine received a “Publisher’s Choice” award in the category recognizing AI Platforms for Cybersecurity Strategy Analytics

“ These accolades reinforce Armis’ dedication to innovation and our commitment to helping our customers solve their biggest cybersecurity problems through one comprehensive platform,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis. “ Armis will continue to push the boundaries of security excellence, empowering organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats and safeguard their digital footprint with confidence.”

Armis Centrix™, the Armis cyber exposure management platform, is powered by the Armis AI-driven Asset Intelligence Engine, which sees, secures, protects and manages billions of assets around the world in real time. Armis Centrix™ is a seamless, frictionless, cloud-based platform that proactively mitigates all cyber asset risks, remediates vulnerabilities, blocks threats and protects the entire attack surface. Only Armis Centrix™ protects all verticals and industries including Manufacturing, Health and Medical, Information Technology, Energy and Utilities, Financial Services, Transportation, Telecommunications and Media, Public Sector and many more.

“ We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Armis is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Armis is attending RSA Conference this week (May 6-9, 2024) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Visit Armis at booths S-734 and S-3411. Find additional details about Armis’ activities and involvement at RSAC, or book a meeting with one of our executives here.

Armis’ Co-Founder and CTO, Nadir Izrael, will be presenting at RSAC in a session surrounding, From Boardrooms to Polling Places: Securing Critical Infrastructure in 2024. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 8th from 8:30am-9:20am PT in Moscone South, 156. Reserve a seat.

Learn more about Armis Centrix™ and review customer case studies that speak to the power of the platform here.

About Armis

Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization’s cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets – from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Rebecca Cradick



Senior Director, Global Communications



Armis



pr@armis.com