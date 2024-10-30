Armis Named to Fortune Cyber 60

List highlights the top venture-backed companies in cybersecurity

Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, today announced it has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed. The list, prepared in conjunction with Fortune magazine, highlights the most important venture-backed startups offering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions.





“ This achievement is proof of the incredible growth we’ve achieved as a result of increasing customer demand for our platform,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis. “ It’s essential that the cybersecurity community as a whole continues to innovate to provide cutting-edge technologies that enable global security teams to combat the malicious actors who aim to disrupt society as we know it. Only with recognition of the importance of the industry and continued investment in the organizations driving the community forward can this critical sector stay a step ahead of the sophisticating tactics of cybercriminals.”

Earlier this week, Armis announced the close of a $200 million Series D round of investment, increasing its total company valuation to a new high of $4.2 billion. The Series D followed recent news that Armis surpassed $200m in annual recurring revenue (ARR), doubling its ARR in less than 18 months. Armis is one of just a few companies that has achieved this rapid scale, not just in the cybersecurity market, but of any SaaS company worldwide.

Armis’ mission is to protect organizations’ entire attack surface by managing cyber risk exposure in real time. The company’s explosive growth has been driven by its award-winning AI-powered cyber exposure management platform, Armis Centrix™, and its suite of solutions which proactively mitigate all cyber asset risks by identifying every asset – from the ground to the cloud – remediating vulnerabilities and blocking threats to give organizations peace of mind that all critical assets are protected.

Armis Centrix™ has been adopted by the world’s leading organizations, including 35 of the top Fortune 100 companies. Customers worldwide including United Airlines, Mondelez and Flex trust Armis to help them secure their most critical environments. Additionally, great demand from national, state, local and Federal entities has led to increased deployment of Armis’ solutions globally.

The Fortune Cyber 60 identifies the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups that have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event. To compile the list, hundreds of organizations were surveyed and evaluated based on market data, company revenue and growth rates, investment partners’ research and analysis of the cybersecurity market landscape. Read more about the Fortune Cyber 60 here.

