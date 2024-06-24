Armis Named ‘Outperformer’ and ‘Leader’ in GigaOm Radar Report for Operational Technology Security for Second Consecutive Year

Armis praised for comprehensive OT security platform, including asset discovery, risk assessment, threat detection and incident response capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, today announced that it has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Operational Technology (OT) Security. This is the second year running is recognized as a Leader in the field of OT Security, cementing its status as a mature platform solution providing proactive end-to-end security for cross-vertical organizations looking for a cohesive approach to OT Security management.





Armis scored multiple 5/5 perfect scores showcasing Armis’ customer-centric vision to deliver OT security built on deep asset context, proactive threat intelligence and total vulnerability management. From cost and ease of use to scalability and flexibility and certification, Armis was recognized for being built for smooth deployment in OT environments.

“ The on-going development of the Armis Centrix™ platform has enabled us to offer complete end to end OT security management from complete visibility, vulnerability remediation and management through to advanced AI threat detection,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-founder of Armis. “ I am grateful to GigaOm for recognizing, not just our leadership position, but also awarding us ‘Outperformer status’, praising the developments we have made this past year.”

The GigaOm Radar is a thoroughly comprehensive technology analysis of OT security solutions on the market today, focusing on the latest innovation and critical capabilities that customers need to protect their entire environment. It also benchmarks current solutions and is able to effectively track how OT/ICS security has evolved in order to stay ahead of modern threat actors and attack vectors.

“ Armis has excelled in rapidly advancing its technological offerings and has notably enhanced its threat detection capabilities over the past year, pushing the boundaries of innovation in OT security,” said Chris Ray, Research Analyst at GigaOm. “ Armis is positioned as a Platform Play because it offers an extensive and integrated security platform capable of addressing multiple OT security concerns, making it well-suited for organizations seeking comprehensive solutions. It is classified as Innovative due to its aggressive approach in introducing new features and capabilities, which highlights its commitment to staying ahead in technology advancements. Armis has achieved Leader status thanks to its effective market penetration and the robustness of its security solutions.”

Within the GigaOm Radar for OT Security, Armis Centrix™ is recognized for:

Asset Discovery – Armis’ automated asset discovery feature received a 5/5 score for surpassing traditional methods by incorporating passive network discovery, active asset querying techniques, integration-based approaches, and asset profiling. This thorough strategy ensures precise identification of all devices, managed or unmanaged, granting organizations a complete view of their network landscape.

– Armis’ automated asset discovery feature received a 5/5 score for surpassing traditional methods by incorporating passive network discovery, active asset querying techniques, integration-based approaches, and asset profiling. This thorough strategy ensures precise identification of all devices, managed or unmanaged, granting organizations a complete view of their network landscape. Dynamic Network Segmentation – Additionally, Armis received a 5/5 score for its dynamic network segmentation, utilizing knowledge of VLANs, subnets, and wireless networks to create device segments as the dynamic attack surface requires, and provide insights into architectural changes for more secure environments.

– Additionally, Armis received a 5/5 score for its dynamic network segmentation, utilizing knowledge of VLANs, subnets, and wireless networks to create device segments as the dynamic attack surface requires, and provide insights into architectural changes for more secure environments. Managing Complex, Converged Environments – Armis demonstrated proficiency in managing diverse environments, including the OT, IT, IoT , and medical sectors. Armis Centrix™ showcased strong adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements, scoring a 5/5 for business certification criterion thus instilling trust and confidence in its customers. Notable certifications include FedRAMP, DoD Impact Level 4, ISO 27001, ISO 28018, and SOC 2 type 2.

– Armis demonstrated proficiency in managing diverse environments, including the OT, IT, , and medical sectors. Armis Centrix™ showcased strong adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements, scoring a 5/5 for business certification criterion thus instilling trust and confidence in its customers. Notable certifications include FedRAMP, DoD Impact Level 4, ISO 27001, ISO 28018, and 2 type 2. Next-Generation AI Threat Detection – With the addition of actionable threat intelligence capabilities this year Armis displayed huge growth in AI technologies for threat detection. Scoring a 5/5, Armis was applauded for using AI to identify attacks still in the formulation stage as well as pinpointing anomalous behavior, unusual activities, malicious code, and other threats in real time. Armis integrates with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and ASM solutions, ensuring comprehensive coverage and visibility across the entire attack surface.

– With the addition of actionable threat intelligence capabilities this year Armis displayed huge growth in AI technologies for threat detection. Scoring a 5/5, Armis was applauded for using AI to identify attacks still in the formulation stage as well as pinpointing anomalous behavior, unusual activities, malicious code, and other threats in real time. Armis integrates with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and ASM solutions, ensuring comprehensive coverage and visibility across the entire attack surface. Integration with IT security systems – Ensuring coordinated security efforts across both IT and OT environments. This convergence enhances the overall cybersecurity posture of an organization, addressing complex, multifaceted threats that span the IT-OT divide.

– Ensuring coordinated security efforts across both IT and OT environments. This convergence enhances the overall cybersecurity posture of an organization, addressing complex, multifaceted threats that span the IT-OT divide. Providing visualization of OT asset relationships – Offering best-in-class dashboards and Purdue modeling to represent how OT assets connect and interact within an organization’s network. This visibility is essential for understanding potential pathways of cyber threats and optimizing security responses.

“ Armis offers a comprehensive suite of security features well-suited for SMBs, large enterprises, and public sector organizations,” continued Ray. “ Leaders like Armis demonstrate robust platform capabilities with wide-reaching security features, making them stalwarts in the industry.”

The 2024 GigaOm Radar Report is a valuable resource for organizations aiming to enhance their OT security posture. It offers a thorough overview of the OT security market and highlights the leading vendors in the space. To learn more, read the Armis blog highlighting key findings from this year’s report here.

