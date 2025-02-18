Armis Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

Armis supports global enterprises’ vast and varied needs to effectively secure critical CPS environments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms.

Cyber-physical system environments connect the physical and digital worlds, supporting sectors including infrastructure, transportation, healthcare and smart manufacturing. Their growing role increases risk due to complex IT, OT, IoT, and IIoT integrations that need robust security. We believe the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms highlights the importance of protecting these systems.

“ Attacks on cyber-physical systems can disrupt operations and endanger lives, making their security our core mission, driven by innovation, expertise and customer collaboration,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis. “ We believe being named a Leader in this report is a testament to the support that we provide and the partnerships that we have with our customers as part of our unwavering commitment to redefining and advancing the security of cyber-physical systems. We will continue to innovate to protect society as we know it from the attacks of cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries who aim to cause disruption and harm.”

Armis was named a Leader within this report among the 17 vendors that were evaluated. Armis Centrix™, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform, was positioned within the report for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

As of February 11, 2025, Armis had 28 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ in the CPS Protection Platform category with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. Read customers’ praises of Armis’ CPS Protection Platform solution through verified ratings and reviews on Gartner® Peer Insights here and below:

“ Support for this product is by far the best I've encountered out of any product I use here. The usefulness of this product is pivotal for visibility of devices on our network.” - Manager, IT Security and Risk Management (Industry: Manufacturing)

“ Armis provides the Cybersecurity team with what it needs seamlessly. It helps us manage our assets, identify and resolve vulnerabilities faster, and helps us make better decisions on our security policy. Our customer success manager has always made himself available to us, which is key in being able to understand Armis' capabilities and how it benefits our organization.” - Cybersecurity Administrator (Industry: Government)

“ The company does a phenomenal job at listening to our questions/concerns and implementing a solution. They are truly customer focused.” - IT Security & Risk Management Associate (Industry: Healthcare and Biotech)

" We had a positive experience with the vendor. Their team was consistently professional, prepared, and responsive. They also had initiatives for different use cases that were off our list initially. They demonstrated a strong understanding of the solution and the industry. Overall, the service was reliable and met our expectations well.” - Manager, IT Security (Industry: Retail)

“ Great experience. We have added a ton of visibility in our environment.” - IT Security & Risk Management Associate (Industry: Healthcare and BioTech)

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Ruggero Contu, 12 February 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization’s cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets – from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

