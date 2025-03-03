Armis Doubles Down on Federal Business as it Finalizes “In Process” Designation for FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 Authorizations

Driven by great demand from U.S. government entities Armis expands Go-to-Market team under “Armis Federal” brand

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, has created Armis Federal, a division of Armis focused on providing solutions that address the unique challenges of U.S. government entities. This dedicated division supports Armis’ strong Federal business, which has grown over 120% year-over-year.

“ Our Federal business has continued to expand at a rapid pace as government entities seek partnerships with vendors that can help them manage their cyber risk exposure in today's dynamic threat landscape,” said Alex Mosher, President of Armis. “ Armis Federal is a natural progression of our increasing work with the U.S. Federal government, reinforcing our commitment to help keep critical assets and most importantly, its citizens, safe and secure."

Armis recently achieved DISA SCCA BCAP Status and is in the final stages of “In Process” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at a High authorization as well as the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for an Impact Level 5 (IL5) provisional authorization. This means that a cloud service provider has met stringent requirements to manage the government’s most sensitive, unclassified data. Armis previously achieved FedRAMP Moderate and DISA IL4 authorizations in 2023.

“ With the explosion of connected assets, Federal entities must ensure their entire attack surface is defended and managed, especially as many continue to transition to the cloud,” added Mosher. “ The ‘In Process’ designation for both FedRAMP High and IL5 is a critical step toward customers being able to leverage our solutions at the highest levels of security, joining a select group of providers.”

Armis secures U.S. government entities with Armis Centrix™, the FedRAMP and DISA IL authorized cyber exposure management platform, serving Federal civilian and defense agencies, Tribal Nations, Federal systems integrators and more. Armis Centrix™ strengthens operational resiliency and supports cross-functional alignment in complex Federal entities.

Most recently, the company announced a partnership with ECS, an IT systems integrator, to support its contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Data Services.

Learn more about how Armis Federal helps U.S. government entities to enhance cyber resilience here.

