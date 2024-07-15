Armis Completes Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Assessment to Protected Level

Armis affirms readiness to help Australia’s public sector protect the entire attack surface and manage cyber risk exposure in real time

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, today announced that it has completed an Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment to the Protected classification level. The assessment follows the company's notable recent partnership with a large state-based government department in Australia.





This status fulfills the security standards mandated by the Australian government through the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC). The assessment enables government agencies with up to Protected level requirements to partner with Armis to improve their cybersecurity posture.

“ The completion of the IRAP assessment demonstrates Armis’ commitment to uphold the highest standards of cybersecurity to all levels of the government and partners of the public sector in Australia,” said Zak Menegazzi, Cybersecurity Specialist, ANZ, Armis. “ The assurance of the IRAP assessment for Armis is extremely timely as we mobilise our expertise, empowering our customers and partners in Australia to address the entire lifecycle of cybersecurity threats. We look forward to extending this reach to support additional public sector entities as well as a result of new opportunities enabled by this assessment.”

Most recently, Armis announced two strategic acquisitions key to the company’s strategy to create the leading cyber exposure management platform and the biggest asset intelligence company in the world. Technological integrations from both acquisitions are supercharging Armis’ AI-powered cyber exposure management platform.

Armis Centrix™ is a seamless, frictionless, cloud-based platform that proactively identifies and mitigates all cyber asset risks, remediates security findings and vulnerabilities and protects entire attack surfaces. Armis Centrix™ works in conjunction with organisations’ existing security ecosystems and provides security teams peace of mind in knowing that all assets from the ground to the cloud are protected 24/7.

“ We are proud to offer a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that empowers public sector entities in Australia and worldwide to combat the growingly sophisticated tactics of cybercriminals,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder, Armis. “ From asset discovery and management through to vulnerability discovery, prioritization and remediation, Armis’ key priority is helping to keep society safe and secure in light of today’s cyber threats.”

Read customer case studies to learn more about how Armis secures private and public sector entities in Australia and globally here.

About Armis

Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organisation’s cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organisations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets – from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

