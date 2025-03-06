Armis Acquires OTORIO to Expand its Leadership in Operational Technology and Cyber-Physical Security

Third acquisition in less than 12 months expands core platform offer following customer driven use case requests

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, announced today that it has acquired OTORIO, a leading provider of OT (Operational Technology) and CPS (Cyber Physical Systems) security.

OTORIO’s Titan platform will be integrated into Armis’ Centrix™ cloud-based cyber exposure management platform to expand Armis’ OT/CPS suite and offer an on-premises CPS solution for organizations or segments of an organization’s environment that are airgapped or sequestered from online access.

“ We are seeing unprecedented demand across all industries but for some specific verticals, customers require a hybrid environment for complete protection. Through this acquisition, Armis can now offer an on-premises solution for customers that require a fully air-gapped environment for heavy industry and critical infrastructure like energy or utilities,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-founder, Armis.

“ I am excited to welcome the OTORIO team to Armis and leveraging their expertise and deep foundational industry knowledge to support our customers in securing their critical infrastructure,” continued Dibrov. “ This new hybrid and on-premises expansion of Armis Centrix™ makes it the most complete platform for any customer looking to secure their operational technology and cyber-physical environments.”

Founded in 2018 by co-founders Daniel Bren and Yair Attar, OTORIO has deep domain technical expertise, securing heavy industry and critical infrastructure with customers across the globe in industries like oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing and more. OTORIO specializes in cyber physical, converged and air gapped environments, providing proactive protection against cyber attacks. By expanding Armis’ platform with broader capabilities including Secure remote access (SRA) for full Zero trust and full attack path mapping, Armis can support any organization, with any requirement delivering a single, comprehensive solution for critical infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial environments.

“ Armis has rapidly become the leading provider of cyber exposure management and has built a best in industry cloud SaaS platform that provides unmatched visibility, security, and risk management to enterprises across all industries,” said Daniel Bren, CEO and Co-Founder of OTORIO. “ I am thrilled for our team to be joining Armis at this time and to leverage our deep domain operational context in ICS/CPS environments and help customers achieve complete resiliency and compliant business operations.”

Armis has a proven history of seamlessly integrating acquisitions into its Armis Centrix™ platform and transforming acquired technologies into substantial revenue drivers. Following the acquisitions of Silk Security and CTCI, Armis has achieved an exceptional 2000% increase in related revenues, demonstrating its ability to maximize value and accelerate growth as it continues to prepare for an IPO.

This marks Armis’ third acquisition in less than 12-months, (having acquired AI security startup CTCI and risk prioritization startup Silk Security) – each aimed at strengthening the company’s already robust product capabilities and expanding ability to reach new market segments.

Armis is the leader in cyber exposure management and now offers unparalleled security solutions covering all industries, sectors & environments. Only Armis offers a platform that provides for your complete cyber exposure needs from the ground to the cloud. In October 2024, Armis announced a new $200m funding round which has enabled Armis to rapidly advance and scale to complete its vision and roadmap in line with customer demand.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization’s cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets – from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

