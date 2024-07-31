Armexa Launches IRIS Operations Platform for Industrial Operators

New technology and services platform offers robust security, resilient network management, and reliable backup and recovery, managed by its Houston-based team

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armexa, a cybersecurity company that specializes in helping industrial companies achieve secure, safe and resilient operations, announced today the launch of its Industrial Resiliency Integrated Solution (IRIS) Operations Platform. The new IRIS platform has been thoughtfully developed to address the needs of industrial operators that lack dedicated operational technology (OT) support staff.





“IRIS offers a practical, scalable approach that allows asset owners to achieve a high level of protection without an expensive initial remediation effort,” stated Eric Forner, Armexa co-founder and CTO. “It brings focus to what industrial operators are doing, what they aren’t doing, and what they should be doing when it comes to OT security.”

IRIS Operations Platform:

IRIS Core: Turn-key endpoint resiliency and managed support, prioritized for the most targeted systems in OT. IRIS Core delivers backup and recovery, patch management and endpoint security for HMIs, engineering workstations, app servers and other Windows-based endpoints. It ensures continuous operations and allows for quick recovery in case of disruptions.

Supplemental Modules:

A feature-rich set of turn-key technology and services tailored to a company’s environment and risk profile.

Resilient Control: This module extends backup and recovery support to cover industrial automation devices, such as PLCs, HMIs and SCADA systems, offering comprehensive protection for the most critical components of industrial infrastructure. Secure Remote Access: This module adds secure remote access, making it easy to deploy and manage state-of-the-art security for external connections for employees and contractors. Complete visibility and accountability is maintained using comprehensive audit capabilities and screen capture. Resilient Infrastructure: This module includes management of OT network switch infrastructure for clients, ensuring seamless and secure connectivity. It covers hardware and software management for the switch fabric inside of industrial environments through performance monitoring, change control, updates, proactive alerts to the IRIS Team, and monthly reporting. Secure Conduit: This module manages IT/OT perimeter and zone firewalls, safeguarding networks from internal and external threats. It covers enforcement of best practices for firewall configuration change management, performance monitoring, updates, proactive alerts to the IRIS Team, and monthly reporting.

“IRIS offers unmatched operational technology expertise right from our Houston-based headquarters and includes regular site visits with hands-on support, making advanced industrial security right-sized for your risk appetite,” added Forner. “When I worked as an asset owner many years ago, I would have loved to have had a platform like IRIS to count on. We’ve developed this to solve real problems for real people.”

The IRIS Operations Platform is available, with pricing based on service tiers and options for bundled services to provide cost savings.

The IRIS Operations Platform addresses the needs of industries such as oil & gas operators, chemicals, manufacturers, and power and water utilities.

For more information, visit https://armexa.com/iris-operations-platform.

About Armexa

Armexa, an industrial cybersecurity company, is a team of dedicated operational technology (OT) cybersecurity experts with decades of hands-on experience working in gas plants, refineries, pipelines, manufacturing facilities and offshore facilities to help those operations run safely, reliably and securely. Armexa helps organizations build and commission OT cybersecurity programs that align with industry regulations, standards, and companies’ existing IT security policies and standards. Visit Armexa.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media:



RedIron Public Relations for Armexa



kari@redironpr.com