ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Takes Off with U.S. Space & Rocket Center®, Home of Space Camp® Partnership to Inspire Futures Brighter than the Stars

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Partners with U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to encourage teamwork and inspire curiosity amongst students.

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda has partnered with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center®, Home of Space Camp® to bring exciting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) learning opportunities to young minds. This collaboration aims to encourage teamwork and inspire curiosity.









ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda is committed to inspiring students to explore learning opportunities in STEAM through its accessibility. Space Camp, located in Huntsville, Alabama, provides residential and educational programs for children and adults on topics like space exploration, aviation, robotics, and beyond.

“ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda is honored to partner with Space Camp to empower the next generations with hands-on STEAM projects,” said Aaron Greengard, Senior Brand Manager at ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda. “We are dedicated to providing students of all backgrounds with the tools to enhance their learning opportunities in STEAM, both at home and in the classroom. As part of this commitment, we are excited to continue the excitement around futures in STEAM through a sponsorship with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for Launch Across America Baking Soda Rocket Day on October 10.”

Studies show that although 75 percent of Gen Z youth are interested in STEAM careers, only 29 percent consider a STEAM role as their top career choice, largely due to a lack of exposure. ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center are working to bridge this gap, demonstrating to the next generation that successful careers in STEAM are attainable.

ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda can be found online and in-store at major retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.armandhammer.com/en/baking-soda.

MORE ABOUT ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ continues to provide trusted and hardworking products consumers love. ARM & HAMMER™ has all your needs covered from cleaning and laundry to personal and oral care to pets. For more information, please visit https://www.armandhammer.com.

ABOUT CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

With a rich heritage of commitment to people and the planet for over 170 years, Church & Dwight is committed to conducting our operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner using recycled materials in our cartons. We are continually assessing the impacts of our operations on the environment while developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of consumer household, personal care and specialty products with sustainability efforts incorporated into our new product innovation including Arm & Hammer™, TheraBreath™, Vitafusion™, OxiClean™, Waterpik™, Orajel™, Hero™, Viviscal™, Zicam™, Batiste™, and Lil’ Critters™.

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center®

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center®, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp®, the Space Camp Institute® and the world-class INTUITIVE® Planetarium. The Rocket Center has on display significant artifacts, including the Apollo 16 capsule and the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket. It is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

To learn more about the exciting programs and activities at the USSRC, visit rocketcenter.com.

Contacts

Molly Walsh



Molly.Walsh@gcw.agency