Arm Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year Ended 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arm Holdings plc (Nasdaq: ARM, “Arm”) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after market close. The company will host a conference call via audio webcast at 14:00 Pacific Time (17:00 Eastern Time / 22:00 Greenwich Mean Time) to review its financial results and business outlook.





The live audio webcast will be available here and a replay of the conference call can be accessed on http://investors.arm.com/ shortly afterwards. The replay will be available for four weeks.

About Arm

Arm technology is building the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 270 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.

