Arm Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year Ended 2025

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after market close. The company will host a conference call via audio webcast at 14:00 Pacific Time (17:00 Eastern Time / 22:00 British Summer Time) to review its financial results and business outlook.


Financial and other statistical information will be discussed on this conference call.

The live audio webcast will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xjad3ymp and a replay of the conference call can be accessed on http://investors.arm.com/ shortly afterwards. The replay will be available for four weeks.

About Arm

Arm is the industry’s highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world’s leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world’s largest computing ecosystem and 20 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

