Arm Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year Ended 2025

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after market close. The company will host a conference call via audio webcast at 14:00 Pacific Time (17:00 Eastern Time / 22:00 British Summer Time) to review its financial results and business outlook.


Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call.

The live audio webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8vztamtt/ and a replay of the conference call can be accessed on http://investors.arm.com/ shortly afterwards. The replay will be available for four weeks.

About Arm

Arm technology is building the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 280 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.

All information is provided “as is” and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2024 Arm Limited.

